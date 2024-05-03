Pushpa 3 big update: Allu Arjun's film set to release in theatres in 2025?

MUMBAI: Without question, one of the most anticipated films of the year is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. Although everyone is excitedly awaiting the movie, it was just revealed that Pushpa 3 would potentially happen shortly. However, according to a recent source, Pushpa 3 might be released in theatres the following year.

Also read: Must Read! Pushpa 2 Release Date Stays Firm, Makers Quash Postponement Speculations on Sukumar's Birthday

According to recent reports, the highly successful franchise's third installment may arrive in theaters in 2025. According to a report from Telugu 360, director Sukumar recently wrapped up shooting some of Pushpa 3, with hopes to wrap up before the end of the year. In light of this, he also intends to have the film released in the summer of 2025. As of right now, though, there has been no formal confirmation of this.

This occurred just a few days after Allu Arjun hinted that the Pushpa franchise's third installment would potentially occur. Allu Arjun recently shared an interesting update, saying, “You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup,” as quoted by the popular news portal.

Sukumar wrote and directed Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021. The movie dominated the box office and became a blockbuster. Filming for Pushpa 2 is presently in progress. Due to Allu Arjun's health concerns, the filming was put on hold for a few weeks in November 2023, but it was eventually picked back up.

Allu Arjun released his first-look poster for Pushpa 2 last year. It featured him wearing a saree and had blue and red makeup on his face. Later on, the movie's look poster featuring Fahadh Faasil was also made public. The look poster for Rashmika Mandanna is currently anticipated by fans.

Rashmika Mandanna teased Pushpa 2 earlier this year and assured her fans that the movie would be "bigger" than before.

“I can promise you that Pushpa 2 is going to be so much bigger. We gave some madness in the first film, in part 2, we know we have a responsibility because people have so much expectation from the film. We are constantly and consciously trying to deliver that. I just shot a song for Pushpa 2 and I was just like, ‘How are you guys thinking about this?’ Everyone is so driven to make a good film. All of us have gone all out and are enjoying the process. It’s a story that has no end, you can lead it any which way. It is fun,” she told the popular news portal.

Also read: Must Read! Pushpa 2 Release Date Stays Firm, Makers Quash Postponement Speculations on Sukumar's Birthday

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit- News 18