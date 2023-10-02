Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar out; netizens say, "Song inspired from Ranbir Kapoor's personal experiences"

MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s fans are super excited to watch them on the big screens together in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The trailer and the song Tere Pyaar Mein have grabbed everyone’s attention.



Now, today, the makers have released a song titled Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai. The song featured only Ranbir and he impressed one and all with his dance moves. The actor is also looking very dapper in the track. But, it’s the lyrics that have grabbed the attention of a few netizens and they are stating that it’s a perfect song for Ranbir.

Also Read: Audience Perspective! Will Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar get the rom-com genre back in the game?

A netizen commented, “Song inspired from Ranbir's personal experiences.” Another netizen wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor ke past ke upar song Bana Diya kya.” One more Instagram user commented, “Biopic song of Ranbir Kapoor.” Check out the comments below…

Well, netizens are comparing the song to Ranbir’s personal life as we all know that before getting married to Alia Bhatt, the actor has been in the news for multiple relationships.



Talking about Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Luv Ranjan and has been in the making for the past few years. It will mark Shraddha’s comeback on the big screens after three years.



We haven’t seen a good rom-com in the past few years, and Luv Ranjan is known for making entertaining rom-coms, so the expectations from the Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor starrer are quite high. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on 8th March 2023.

Also Read: The poster of Ranbir Kapoor’s solo song ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is out now!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.