R Madhavan recalls an unforgettable memory from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein; Says ‘Me and my wife got to travel first class’

MUMBAI: Among the most appealing actors working today is without a doubt R Madhavan. His extravagant performance in the recently released movie Shaitaan has made him the talk of the town. He has performed some of the best roles over the years, but his roles in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and 3 Idiots are the ones that people talk about the most. He shared his unique memories from shooting with Dia Mirza for a movie, among other things, in a recent interview.

Talking to the popular news portal, R Madhavan was thinking back on his previous films. The actor joked that it was about 25 years ago when asked about a great memory from the period he spent filming Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

Then he instantly said, “The fact that me and my wife got to travel first class for the very first time in our lives. We were holding each other’s hands and looking into each other’s eyes and saying, oh! We are traveling first class. This was one very unforgettable memory from the film.”

This film starred Dia Mirza along with Madhavan and went on to become one of the most romantic films to date. Be it the songs, the scenes or the dialogues, everything hit the right chords.

Then he was asked that if 3 Idiots was to be remade today then who would he cast? After thinking for a blink of a second, he replied, “Actually nobody! There’s no replacement. Maddy, that’s it. They’ll have to find somebody.” Then he corrected himself and said, “It’s not possible, Sorry!” and smiled. The film directed by Rajkumar Hirani also starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

Madhavan is set to feature in Sashikanth's first feature film, The Test, which also features Siddharth, Nayanthara, and Meera Jasmine in key parts. The movie has not received a lot of publicity. However, the BTS that the group published earlier this year to mark the end of the filming process will undoubtedly draw a lot of attention.

Credit- Pinkvilla