Radhe Can Have sequel not wanted, says Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is all set with his upcoming action thriller Radhe, the actor says that even though Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai might give a Wanted ‘vibe’, it’s not a sequel to his 2009 hit film. The actor was speaking in a virtual media interaction on Monday evening when he was asked about Radhe looking exactly like Wanted from all its promos and posters. The actor, who is excited for the release of his new film on Eid, said Radhe is not Wanted 2.

When asked if in a better world, would he have released Radhe as the sequel to Wanted, Salman said the similarities end at the ‘commitment’ dialogue and the fact that he’s playing a cop. “Vo jo ek dialogue hai commitment vala, bas vahi tak hai similarity. Radhe is not a sequel to Wanted. But we can have a sequel to Radhe if the audience likes it,” the actor said.

ALSO READ - (Alanna Panday raises temperatures with her hotness in this latest vacation video)



So are we going to get a Wanted sequel in the future? Salman clearly refused the possibility of the same. He said, “No, Wanted is not getting a sequel. Radhe can.”

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, also featuring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooga among others is gearing up for release this Eid. The film has received a multi-platform release and it will be hitting Zee Plex with a pay-per-view system. The film will release in theatres once the screens re-open after the coronavirus scare in the country.

SOURCE – INDIA.COM

ALSO READ - (Did You Know? Aamir Khan had rejected Lagaan TWICE before being a part of the film!)