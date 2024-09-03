Radhika Merchant adorably wishes Ranveer Singh in Gujarati for soon embracing fatherhood; WATCH VIDEO

The star studded celebrations saw the who's who of the entertainment world. Ranveer Singh was also present with his soon-to-be mommy wife Deepika Padukone.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 18:04
MUMBAI : Recently Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted their youngest son Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations with Radhika Madan. Almost all of the Hindi Film fraternity along with a few sports stars were present at the star studded bash. The star studded celebrations saw the who's who of the entertainment world. Ranveer Singh was also present with his soon-to-be mommy wife Deepika Padukone. 

After the pre-wedding festivities some celebs flew back to Jamnagar  for all the employees of the Reliance Petroleum Refinery in Jamnagar. Among them was Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.

Radhika looked gorgeous in a pink and orange lehenga choli. Now in a cute video, Radhika and Ranveer are seen on stage where Radhika wishes him in Gujarati on his impending parenthood! Ranveer Singh blushes and joins hands thanking her and the cheering crowd.

Check out the video;

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a lavish ceremony last year in January. Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant on 12th July 2024.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife

 


 

 

 

    


 

 


 

 

 
 
 
 

Ranveer Singh Anant Ambani Mukesh Ambani RADHIKA MERCHANT Padmaavat Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Don 3 Movie News TellyChakkar
