Radhika Merchant’s ex-BF performed with Anant Ambani at their pre-wedding celebrations? Netizens are crushing on his ‘good looks’

MUMBAI: India’s Billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Nita made sure that when their youngest son gets married, the world will watch from every corner, and that is exactly what they did. Even though Anant Ambani is not yet married to his lady love Radhika Merchant, just the Pre-wedding celebrations have made headlines all over the world. From Indian stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to international celebrities like Rihanna and Bill Gates, the 3-day event has been nothing short of unbelievable.

While everyone was in awe of the chemistry between Anant and Radhika, a netizen dug up some information which claimed that the latter’s ex-boyfriend Rohan was also a part of the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. reportedly he performed on stage with Radhika's group of friends. Now, an old picture of Radhika and Rohan has been going viral. Check it out here;

This charming guy is Rohan Malhotra, who was Radhika Merchant's ex; they were dating back then in 2013. He also performed at their pre-wedding program with his group of friends. The moral of the story is to keep chasing money, or someone rich will take away the love of your life. pic.twitter.com/7M5npprWlM — parth (@parthnemaa) March 6, 2024

One user wrote, “He is so good looking”, another commented, “What a hottie”, one wrote, ““Why he lowkey looks like Shawn Mendes?”

While Rohan’s Instagram account has now become private, actress Janhvi Kapoor seems to be following him. He even has a few pictures with Orry on social media. There are reports that Radhika and Rohan follow each other on Instagram but there is no confirmation on the same.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a lavish ceremony last year in January. Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant on 12th July 2024.

