Radhika Merchant’s ex-BF performed with Anant Ambani at their pre-wedding celebrations? Netizens are crushing on his ‘good looks’

From Indian stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to international celebrities like Rihanna and Bill Gates, the 3-day event has been nothing short of unbelievable.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 12:03
movie_image: 
Radhika Merchant

MUMBAI: India’s Billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Nita made sure that when their youngest son gets married, the world will watch from every corner, and that is exactly what they did. Even though Anant Ambani is not yet married to his lady love Radhika Merchant, just the Pre-wedding celebrations have made headlines all over the world. From Indian stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to international celebrities like Rihanna and Bill Gates, the 3-day event has been nothing short of unbelievable. 

Also Read- Check out the stylish outfits of Radhika Merchant 

While everyone was in awe of the chemistry between Anant and Radhika, a netizen dug up some information which claimed that the latter’s ex-boyfriend Rohan was also a part of the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. reportedly he performed on stage with Radhika's group of friends. Now, an old picture of Radhika and Rohan has been going viral. Check it out here;

One user wrote, “He is so good looking”, another commented, “What a hottie”, one wrote, ““Why he lowkey looks like Shawn Mendes?”

While Rohan’s Instagram account has now become private, actress Janhvi Kapoor seems to be following him. He even has a few pictures with Orry on social media. There are reports that Radhika and Rohan follow each other on Instagram but there is no confirmation on the same. 

Also Read- Fantastic! Shahrukh Khan starrer actioner Pathaan to have a sequel, makers already working on it

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a lavish ceremony last year in January. Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant on 12th July 2024.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi

Anant Ambani RADHIKA MERCHANT Bill Gates Zuckerberg Facebook Meta Microsoft Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries Shah Rukh Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 12:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Surbhi Chandna’s Wedding Ensemble: A Bindani by Jigar and Nikita Masterpiece
MUMBAI: In a season brimming with weddings, amidst the splendor of high-profile celebrations, the much-anticipated...
Pandya Store SPOILER: Amrish stunned by the discovery of Bhaven’s involvement in Chiku’s plan
MUMBAI: The popular family drama show Pandya Store debuted on Star Plus on January 25, 2021. Disney+ Hotstar offers...
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn starrer is a downgraded version of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, which itself wasn't a great film
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie titled Maidaan is indeed one of the topic of conversation for quite sometime now, the movie that...
International Women’s Day 2024: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Rani Mukerji check out the strong characters portrayed by them
MUMBAI: The role and screen space given to women in Hindi films has changed drastically over the years. Strong women...
Mangal Lakshmi: Naman Shaw reveals his WEIRDEST habits! - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Naman Shaw is back with a bang with its new presentation Mangal Lakshmi alongside Deepika Singh in the leading...
Jhanak SPOILER: Arshi and Shrishti enraged at Anirudh
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Recent Stories
Maidaan
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn starrer is a downgraded version of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, which itself wasn't a great film
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Maidaan
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn starrer is a downgraded version of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, which itself wasn't a great film
Kareena Kapoor
International Women’s Day 2024: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Rani Mukerji check out the strong characters portrayed by them
yodha
Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra-Raashii Khanna’s romance in latest song ‘Tere Sang Ishq Hua’ is sure to leave you with a smile
Love Sex Aur Dhokha
Showcasing a transition from real life to digital life, the makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 unveiled a new motion poster!
Rashi Singh
Rashi Singh raises temperatures with her HOT PICTURES
Naina
'Naina' from 'Crew' Takes the Internet by Storm, Becomes the Most-Watched Song in Just 24 Hours!