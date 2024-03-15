Rajeev Khandelwal in Showtime to Ashmit Patel in State v/s Ahuja; Check Out Actors who played Actors on screen

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 15:57
Rajeev Khandelwal

MUMBAI: In the realm of acting, distinguishing reality from fiction can be a challenge, especially when actors portray other actors on screen. This intriguing concept adds layers of complexity and depth to their performances, blurring the lines between truth and pretence. Exploring themes of identity and perception, actors often immerse themselves in the art of acting within acting, offering viewers a captivating puzzle to unravel. Several actors have played the role of actors on screen. So today, let us delve into the world of actors who masterfully portrayed actors on screen, challenging our perceptions and leaving us enthralled with their performances.

Rajeev Khandelwal - Showtime 

Rajeev Khandelwal, known for his versatility and unique roles, effortlessly embraced the character of Armaan Singh in the web series "Showtime," which was recently released on Disney+Hotstar. In "Showtime," Khandelwal plays Armaan, a renowned yet arrogant and egotistical superstar, as depicted in the trailer. The series explores the world of Bollywood, touching on themes of nepotism and power struggles. Shedding his good-boy image, Khandelwal's portrayal has captivated fans as he delves into the complexities of a superstar's personal and professional life. "Showtime” also stars Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, and Shriya Saran. 

Ashmit Patel - State v/s Ahuja 

Ashmit Patel roared back onto screens with a gripping role in "State v/s Ahuja," a riveting series on Watcho Exclusives. Playing Ansh Ahuja, a Bollywood megastar accused of rape by his maid, Patel delves into the complexities of fame and justice. The series unravels a web of crime investigation and courtroom drama, packed with unexpected twists. As the evidence mounts, viewers are left pondering Ansh's innocence amidst a sinister plot. With a stellar cast, including Ashmit Patel, "State v/s Ahuja" guarantees suspense, intrigue, and a captivating storyline. Dive into the binge-worthy suspense exclusively on Watcho Exclusives.

Madhuri Dixit - The Fame Game 

Madhuri Dixit, renowned as the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, stepped into the shoes of an actor onscreen in her OTT debut, "The Fame Game." Portraying Anamika Anand, a celebrated Bollywood actress, Dixit's character faces inner turmoil despite her outward success. When her relationship with her co-star, Manish Khanna, sours unexpectedly, Anamika vanishes without a trace. As her loved ones scramble to find her, they unearth hidden truths along the way. Dive into the intrigue of "The Fame Game," streaming on Netflix.

Shah Rukh Khan - Billu 

Shah Rukh Khan, aka The King Khan of Bollywood, effortlessly portrayed an actor onscreen in the film "Billu." He played the role of Sahir Khan, a Bollywood superstar, alongside the late actor Irrfan Khan, who portrayed Billu, a humble barber. Set in the quaint village of Budbuda, Billu conceals his bond with Sahir to protect their friendship. Amidst swirling rumors, Billu remains steadfast, refusing to exploit their connection. "Billu" is a touching story that celebrates true friendship and is available to stream on Netflix.

Shah Rukh Khan - Om Shanti Om 

Another film where the Badshaah - Shah Rukh Khan plays his exact personality on screen was in “Om Shanti Om” as Om Kapoor, once Omprakash Makhija and debuting in the film was Deepika Padukone as Shantipriya. The story starts with  Om, a struggling actor in 1970s Mumbai, loves Shantipriya, but discovers her secret marriage to producer Mukesh Mehra. Om dies trying to save Shanti from the fire set by Mukesh. The film does not end there, Reincarnated as Om Kapoor, he sets on a journey to bring closure to his story, with some supernatural help. Go ahead and binge Om Shanti Om on Netflix 

Kareena Kapoor - Heroine 

Kareena Kapoor, known as Bollywood's Bebo, mesmerised audiences as Mahi Arora in "Heroine," which is now available to stream on Netflix. Mahi, a once-famous actress battling bipolar disorder, navigates career challenges and tumultuous relationships. Despite her efforts to revive her career and find love, Mahi encounters rejection and betrayal. Kapoor showcased her acting prowess, portraying the highs and lows of an actor's life with finesse. From the peak of success to the depths of despair, Mahi embarked on a journey to rediscover herself. Watch the captivating film on Apple TV. 

Farhan Akhtar - Luck By Chance 

In "Luck By Chance," Farhan Akhtar steps into the shoes of Vikram Jaising, a hopeful actor from Delhi, in his second acting performance. This Bollywood industry mirror reflects Vikram's roller coaster journey, from seeking fame to facing personal turmoil. With the help of friends and a taste of love, Vikram's big break arrives, but it comes with unexpected truths about the glamorous life he craved. Watch as Vikram sprouts his wings and takes flight, only to discover the harsh realities of his dream world. Catch "Luck By Chance" on Prime Video for a captivating glimpse into the Bollywood hustle.

