Rakul Preet Singh as condom tester in her next movie, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Actress Rakul Preet Singh is one of the busiest actresses in B Town with several interesting projects. She has Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G and other films in her kitty. And now, the latest to join the list is Ronnie Screwvala’s social comedy which will see her playing a condom tester. Yes, you read that right! Scroll below to know more.

Ronnie’s RSVP is known for rolling out out-of-the-box and fresh concepts, and their upcoming seems to be one of their most bold projects. Reportedly, Rakul Preet Singh was approached for the women-centric film and she has liked the concept.

As per sources, Rakul has already given her verbal nod to the project. It is a social comedy, much on the lines of the projects that Ayushmann (Khurrana) usually picks up for himself. It’s a yet-to-be-titled project which will have Rakul essaying the role of a condom tester. Yes, you heard it right, she will play the role of sexecutive.

For those who don’t know, condom tester is the post on which above-18 people are hired by big condom manufacturers. They have a job to test the durability of the condom and overall experience. The process is done before making any product available to people.

It’s a quirky drama that also aims at destigmatizing the use of condoms. Indians still shy while buying condoms or even uttering the word. The film will be a bold but humorous take on the same, much like Dream Girl. Rakul Preet Singh was thrilled when she was approached for the film. She heard the narration and agreed to do it. Now, the modalities are being worked out before she signs on the dotted line. She will begin the film sometime in the coming months once the situation normalizes and knowing RSVP, they plan to wrap up this small film in record time.

