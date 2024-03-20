Ramayana: TV actor Ravi Dubey rumoured to portray Laxman in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation?

According to reports, Yash, the famous Kannada actor from KGF, will play Ravana, and Sai Pallavi will play Maa Sita. In addition to these three, the names of numerous additional celebrities are being linked to this movie. The most recent news is that a television actor has been cast to play the role of Lord Laxman.
Ravi Dubey

MUMBAI: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the major movies coming out shortly. It is one large project being produced on a large scale. Around the movie's cast, there's a lot of news. In Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the Ramayana, animal star Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram.

We are speaking of Ravi Dubey aka Jamai Raja. According to the popular news portal article, Ravi Dubey has been chosen to portray Laxman in the Ramayana. There isn't any confirmation on these reports, though. The TV industry is familiar with the actor. He is a producer as well as an actor. We're waiting for confirmation of that.

Regarding the other members of the Ramayana cast, rumors have it that Sunny Deol has been selected as Lord Hanuman. The name of Harman Baweja is being considered for the Vibhishan post. According to certain sources, Vijay Sethupathi will play Vibhishan. According to reports, Bobby Deol will play Kumbhkarana, and Lara Dutta will play Kaikeyi. As of yet, there is no confirmation on any. Even though the film's cast is linked to many more celebrities, Nitesh Tiwari has chosen to keep their identities a secret.

Nitesh Tiwari sees a trilogy based on the Ramayana. With Adipurush's debacle, the director has great expectations for this legendary drama. Soon, filming for the same project will start. According to rumors, Ranbir Kapoor will train hard to play Lord Ram. For the same, he is receiving voice and diction training.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Bollywood Life

About Author

