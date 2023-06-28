What! Alia Bhatt trolled for looking disinterested and bored during ‘Heart Of Stone’ interview, Netizens call her “unprofessional”

MUMBAI :Alia Bhatt is currently one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry. With hits like Gangubai Kathaiwadi, Darlings and recently Brahmastra, the actress has captured the hearts of millions. She added another feather to hat after being a part of the international film Heart of Stone with popular Hollywood personalities like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Now, during a recent interview for their film Heart of Stone with Gal, Jamie and Alia, the latter caught everyone’s attention for being fidgety, and bored. She is seen adjusting her hair, finger rings, etc.

Netizens are unimpressed by Alia’s behavior during the interview. One wrote, “Alia stop touching your hair all the time . It's so icky”, another commented, “Alia’s body language is weird and not very professional”, another wrote, “Alia is trying hard to fit in but failing” one commented, ‘Alia's body language is Not professional! Deepika, priyanka, ali fazl, everybody has done international interviews and they are a joy to watch. Alia was bad!” one wrote, “Alia, you look so disinterested.”

While haters will hate, Alia’s fans gave her full support! One wrote, “Go Alia!!! Show them how it’s done and let your haters bark. The more hate the more success” another wrote, “Good luck Alia for hollywood debut” another wrote, “Alia looks stunning”

Check out the video here;

Heart of Stone’s trailer seems to have impressed everyone and fans are eager;ly waiting to see the action film. It is directed by Tom Harper and will hit Netflix on 11th August.

