Ramesh Taurani files police complaint against fraud

20 Feb 2020 12:13 PM

MUMBAI: Ramesh Taurani of Tips Music has lodged a police complaint against "cheaters who are taking money on my name from innocent souls".

"It is disgusting that someone is misusing my name for their personal benefit. First of all, I never call random people for video shoot. If it is a serious business, then we have a team to look into the matter of casting or any required professionals. Secondly, we never announced any video shoot and I have no knowledge about it, which is why I had to lodge a complaint against the person or group of people misusing my name," said Taurani, who filed a complaint at Khar police station on February 17.

The fraud was perpetrated when a person or group of people called aspiring actors to audition for a music video, saying it was to be produced by Taurani's label Tips Music, according to sources.

"Such people should be behind bars. I have already lodged a police complaint against these cheaters who are taking money on my name from innocent souls. I have nothing to do with this nor I am aware of it. I have collected enough proofs against them and I request the authorities to take necessary action against them," Taurani added.

Tips Industries Limited is a public music and film production, promotion, and distribution company based in Mumbai.

(SOURCE : IANS)

