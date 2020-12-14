Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at the airport, reportedly they are heading Goa  

MUMBAI: One of the most loved and talked about Bollywood jodis is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the fans all over never get tired of showering this lovely Jodi all over social media and no doubt we love to see more of them. Well, their dreamy love story blossomed on the sets of Brahmastra, around a year ago and they are going strong since then. Initially, Ranbir and Alia were pretty hesitant in publicly acknowledging their relationship but, look at them now. Right from making back-to-back joint appearances to their mushy PDA on social media; RanLia have left no stone unturned in shelling couple goals for all their admirers out there.

As for the latest update, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted leaving the Maximum city. Where to? Well, the reports suggest that the lovebirds are jetting off to India’s most favourite party destination, Goa. However, it is unclear if it’s a professional outing or a romantic getaway. Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a white crop top that she wore along with cargo pants and a quirky jacket. Kapoor lad, on the other hand, was dashing as ever in a blue checkered t-shirt, denim and a black jacket.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra is a superhero fantasy film that was slated to release this year; however, it has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. The film has helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

