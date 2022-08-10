From Ranbir Kapoor getting angry at a fan, to Pathaan's historic collection, here are some of the trending news of today

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regard to delivering some latest information from the entertainment world, and now keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with another list of trending news for the day.

Historic collection for movie Pathaan

It was 25th January when the much awaited movie of the year 2023, Pathaan hit the big screen and it is winning the hearts of the fans. The movie has opened to the biggest opening of Bollywood movie ever with the collection of 58 crores and on the second day, it has garnered 70 crore. Pathaan has become the first movie in Bollywood to reach to 100 crores in just 2 days and went on to register a historic collection.

Video of angry Ranbir Kapoor

There is a video of the actor Ranbir Kapoor going viral all over the internet, where he was seen getting angry at a fan and throwing his phone away. The fan was trying to click a picture with the actor. While making few attempts to do so, the actor got angry and threw his phone.

Masaba Gupta getting married to Satyadeep Misra

Indian fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta got married to actor Satyadeep Misra. This news has indeed brought the wave of happiness for all the fans. We have seen and loved the actor Satyadeep Misra in few movies and OTT series, and the pictures of their marriage are floating all over the Internet, which were later dropped by mother Neena Gupta.

Gadar 2

Upcoming movie Gadar 2 which has Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the leading role, has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. The latest poster that was launched, is getting some amazing response and is setting the social media on fire. The fans are very excited for the movie.

