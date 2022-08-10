From Ranbir Kapoor getting angry at a fan, to Pathaan's historic collection, here are some of the trending news of today

On one hand, Pathaan is winning the hearts of many people globally, and on the other, Ranbir Kapoor’s video is getting some unhealthy comments, check out some of the trending news of the day
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 19:47
movie_image: 
From Ranbir Kapoor getting angry at a fan, to Pathaan's historic collection, here are some of the trending news of today

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regard to delivering some latest information from the entertainment world, and now keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with another list of trending news for the day.

Historic collection for movie Pathaan

It was 25th January when the much awaited movie of the year 2023, Pathaan hit the big screen and it is winning the hearts of the fans. The movie has opened to the biggest opening of Bollywood movie ever with the collection of 58 crores and on the second day, it has garnered 70 crore. Pathaan has become the first movie in Bollywood to reach to 100 crores in just 2 days and went on to register a historic collection.

ALSO READ-  (Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' crosses Rs 100 crore benchmark on Day 2)

Video of angry Ranbir Kapoor

There is a video of the actor Ranbir Kapoor going viral all over the internet, where he was seen getting angry at a fan and throwing his phone away. The fan was trying to click a picture with the actor. While making few attempts to do so, the actor got angry and threw his phone.

Masaba Gupta getting married to Satyadeep Misra

Indian fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta got married to actor Satyadeep Misra. This news has indeed brought the wave of happiness for all the fans. We have seen and loved the actor Satyadeep Misra in few movies and OTT series, and the pictures of their marriage are floating all over the Internet, which were later dropped by mother Neena Gupta.

Gadar 2

Upcoming movie Gadar 2 which has Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the leading role, has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. The latest poster that was launched, is getting some amazing response and is setting the social media on fire. The fans are very excited for the movie.

Well, these are some of the hot and trending information of the day from the world of entertainment. What are your views on these news and which news grabbed your attention? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – (Mardaani 2 actor Vishal Jethwa welcomes a new member in his family)

Masaba Gupta Satyadeep Misra Neena Gupta PATHAAN COLLECTION GADA 2 POSTER BOLLYWOOD TRENDING NEWS Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 19:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Karan Sharma talks about what makes him say yes to a project, “what kind of a role that is and how I am placed in a story and if its is important then I accept it immediately but if not, I say no”!
MUMBAI :Simar Bhardwaj is tasked with finding a perfect bride for Gitanjali Devi's grandson in Sasural Simar Ka 2....
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat and Sai find Pakhi while she tries to kill herself
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Chavans get to know the major truth, will Sai and Virat reunite?
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
What are Megha Chakraborty and James Ghadge upto on the sets of Imlie? Check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
From Ranbir Kapoor getting angry at a fan, to Pathaan's historic collection, here are some of the trending news of today
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regard to delivering some latest information from the entertainment...
Recent Stories
From Ranbir Kapoor getting angry at a fan, to Pathaan's historic collection, here are some of the trending news of today
From Ranbir Kapoor getting angry at a fan, to Pathaan's historic collection, here are some of the trending news of today

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day
Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' crosses Rs 100 crore benchmark on Day 2
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' crosses Rs 100 crore benchmark on Day 2
Raveena Tandon, Vani Jairam, Suman Kalyanpur among Padma winners
Raveena Tandon, Vani Jairam, Suman Kalyanpur among Padma winners
Mardaani 2 actor Vishal Jethwa welcomes a member in his family
Mardaani 2 actor Vishal Jethwa welcomes a new member in his family
Sara Ali Khan on biopic on Usha Mehta
“There are so many talented actresses, why take her?” Netizens troll Sara Ali Khan on the biopic of Usha Mehta
Ranbir Kapoor gets angry on a fans, throws his phone, Here is the video
Ranbir Kapoor gets angry on a fans, throws his phone, Here is the video