Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park set to have THIS actor portraying a menacing villain role after Bobby Deol?

MUMBAI: Following Animal's enormous success, audiences are awaiting Animal Park, the film's sequel, with great anticipation. However, if a recent story is accurate, viewers may be in for more surprises from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal 2. Vicky Kaushal is probably going to work with the director again on the follow-up to his hit film, according to a recent report from the popular news portal.

(Also read: What! Bobby Deol’s Abrar to return in Animal Park? Here's how it's possible )

Vicky Kaushal is allegedly being considered for a negative role in Animal Park. Although there hasn't been any formal confirmation as of yet, Vicky and Ranbir's on-screen clash could be intriguing to see. Bobby Deol portrayed the negative lead in the first part of the film, and everyone enjoyed his battle scenes with Ranbir.

It should be mentioned that in December 2023, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal had a box office clash.

In December 2023, it was formally confirmed that Sandeep Vanga and Bhushan Kumar have teamed together to produce the eagerly awaited sequel, Animal 2, also known as Animal Park. T-Series shared the news on its official Instagram account, writing, “It’s a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders—Prabhas’ Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga—the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal.”

“The kind of freedom he gives in terms of my creativity and the liberty to choose any song makes me feel at home at T-Series, and there is nothing more than that a director needs,” the director also shared.

Animal, which was released on December 1, 2023, followed a man and his troubled relationship with his father. In the movie, Ranbir's character Vijay was portrayed as an anti-hero who would stop at nothing to defend his father, even if it meant using a machine gun to murder 200 people. However, in his best attempts, he was unable to win over his emotionally distant father (Anil Kapoor). At the box office, the movie brought in over Rs 900 crore.

(Also read: What! Bobby Deol’s Abrar to return in Animal Park? Here's how it's possible )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- News 18