Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park set to have THIS actor portraying a menacing villain role after Bobby Deol?

viewers may be in for more surprises from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal 2. Vicky Kaushal is probably going to work with the director again on the follow-up to his hit film, according to a recent report from the popular news portal.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 11:09
movie_image: 
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Following Animal's enormous success, audiences are awaiting Animal Park, the film's sequel, with great anticipation. However, if a recent story is accurate, viewers may be in for more surprises from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal 2. Vicky Kaushal is probably going to work with the director again on the follow-up to his hit film, according to a recent report from the popular news portal.

(Also read: What! Bobby Deol’s Abrar to return in Animal Park? Here's how it's possible )

Vicky Kaushal is allegedly being considered for a negative role in Animal Park. Although there hasn't been any formal confirmation as of yet, Vicky and Ranbir's on-screen clash could be intriguing to see. Bobby Deol portrayed the negative lead in the first part of the film, and everyone enjoyed his battle scenes with Ranbir.

It should be mentioned that in December 2023, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal had a box office clash.

In December 2023, it was formally confirmed that Sandeep Vanga and Bhushan Kumar have teamed together to produce the eagerly awaited sequel, Animal 2, also known as Animal Park. T-Series shared the news on its official Instagram account, writing, “It’s a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders—Prabhas’ Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga—the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal.”

“The kind of freedom he gives in terms of my creativity and the liberty to choose any song makes me feel at home at T-Series, and there is nothing more than that a director needs,” the director also shared.

Animal, which was released on December 1, 2023, followed a man and his troubled relationship with his father. In the movie, Ranbir's character Vijay was portrayed as an anti-hero who would stop at nothing to defend his father, even if it meant using a machine gun to murder 200 people. However, in his best attempts, he was unable to win over his emotionally distant father (Anil Kapoor). At the box office, the movie brought in over Rs 900 crore.

(Also read: What! Bobby Deol’s Abrar to return in Animal Park? Here's how it's possible )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- News 18

Animal animal review ANIMAL COLLECTION Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna Bobby Deol Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 11:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress Sriti Jha shares stunning visuals of her birthday surprise; WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most popular Indian television actresses. Fans still remember her as Pragya Mehra in...
Jhanak: THIS actress calls Krushal Ahuja 'Badde ziddi ho', check it out
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Nita Ambani's future daughter-in-law, Radhika, adorns red Sabyasachi 'Kurta-Patiala' for 'Anna Seva' program
MUMBAI: After getting married in July 2024, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are ready to start their eternal...
Article 370 box office day 6: Yami Gautam starrer is on a mission to become a sleeper hit
MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 Starring Yami Gautam is getting great response from the fans and audience, the movie has also...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Akka Saheb tries to give Savi a TIGHT SLAP; the latter's reaction is a must watch!
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama.The storyline is filled with lots...
Jhanak SPOILER: Aniruddh reveals his softer side, offers to promote Jhanak’s dance!
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Jhanak will soon witness a new development which will turn tables for Jhanak and will see a...
Recent Stories
Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani's future daughter-in-law, Radhika, adorns red Sabyasachi 'Kurta-Patiala' for 'Anna Seva' program
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani's future daughter-in-law, Radhika, adorns red Sabyasachi 'Kurta-Patiala' for 'Anna Seva' program
Article
Article 370 box office day 6: Yami Gautam starrer is on a mission to become a sleeper hit
Crakk
Crakk box office day 6: Vidyut Jammwal starrer is clearly rejected by audience
Salman Khan
Salman Khan's grand entry in Jamnagar amid tight security for Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announce pregnancy, check out the cute post
Raj
Raj Kundra talks about the 'porn king' tag and how his family was affected during the accusations