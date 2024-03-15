Randeep Hooda candidly talked about his political entry; Says ‘It’s not the right time to jump into’

MUMBAI: Although he wants to concentrate on his acting profession for the time being, Randeep Hooda says he hasn't ruled out getting involved in politics in the future.

There were rumors that the actor, who is waiting for the release of the biographical film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which is based on the life of Hindutva theorist V D Savarkar, might run for parliament as a BJP candidate from Rohtak, Haryana.

Also read: OMG! Randeep Hooda reveals slipping into depression after his Battle Of Saragarhi got shelved

“Politics is as serious a career as a movie maker or an actor. I’ve been more than sincere and full-hearted about my acting. If I am to join politics, I’ll take it on as a full-time job. I’m not a person who can do many things at the same time. Right now, I’ve movies to do as an actor and there’s my new found career as a director, which I enjoyed although it was very tough” the actor told PTI.

“It’s not the right time to jump into it (politics) and leave my movie career because being half-hearted has never excited me. I like doing ‘seva’ as a Khalsa aid or cleaning beaches or working for other environmental causes. I’ve always had that in me, but you never know about the future,” Hooda, known for movies such as Highway, Sarbjit and Sultan, added.

Mahesh Manjrekar was originally slated to direct Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, but he left the project due to creative disputes. Now, in addition to playing the lead part, Randeep Hooda is also the film's director, co-writer, and co-producer. After being initially chosen for the role of actor in the movie, Hooda claimed that the "circumstances were beyond control" and that he started co-writing the script with screenwriter Utkarsh Naithani. He then joined the project as director.

“When I was cast as an actor, I had people telling me not to do it, saying, ‘You’re an artiste, and you will get branded, be known as a party member, you should be neutral.’ I was like, ‘What if I was making a film on Mr Jawaharlal Nehru? Would I become a Congress member? No.’ So, I found a lot of bias there,” the actor said.

“I’m going to entertain and give you the knowledge. So, I did not make it like a preachy film, preaching about desh bhakti. I’ve made a film which is engaging and I tell facts with dates, and break the myth when it comes to calling him a British apologist or Muslim hater or a person who is involved in Mahatma Gandhi’s death, we’ve addressed them in the movie,” he added.

The actor remembered reading criticism following the release of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar's trailer.

“It does not irk me but this conversation will help people to get to know more about him, because then I hope some of them read up or come watch this movie. If I had made a movie about Mr. Jawaharlal Nehru, would that be a propaganda movie? No. So, there is a bias towards it. All our freedom fighters were part of political parties…”

When asked if he will carry on directing, producing, and performing in movies, Randeep Hooda replied that he would temporarily concentrate on his acting profession. Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, his upcoming release, has him alongside Ilena D'Cruz.

On March 22, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar, will be released in theaters all over the world. There will be Hindi and Marathi releases for the movie.

Also read: Randeep Hooda on returning to work: Was dying to express myself as an actor

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- The Indian Express