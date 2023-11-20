OMG! Randeep Hooda reveals slipping into depression after his Battle Of Saragarhi got shelved

MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda is one of the most versatile actors we have in the country. Form Highway to Sarbjit, Randeep performances have been nothing but outstanding, The actor is now all set to embark on his new role. The actor plays the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The actor’s physical transformation is nothing but inspiring.

Randeep spoke about his film Battle of Saragarhi not releasing. He said, “I went through a big stage of depression. I was quite affected by it. My parents won’t leave me alone. To escape from them, I would bolt into my room, fearing that someone would cut my beard. Then I decided I won’t let this happen to me ever again.” He had trained in various martial arts and intense physical training to play the Sikh soldier.

The film was announced in 2016 but never got released. Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari which was based on the same subject released in 2019.

Randeep will next be seen in as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in his upcoming movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Randeep recently wrapped up the film’s schedule and shared on Instagram, “It’s a wrap for #VeerSavarkar. I have been to death and back for this film but that is a topic for another day. For now, big heartfelt thanks to my team, cast and crew, to have rallied day and night behind me through thick and thin and made it happen.”

