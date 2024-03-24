Randeep Hooda talks about how co-star Alia Bhatt was 'terrified' of working with him in Highway, read on

Actor Randeep Hooda opened up in a recent interview about his equations with his co-stars. Talking to Humans of Bombay, he revealed why Alia Bhatt was ‘terrified’ of him on the sets of Highway and how working in Sarbjit deepened the bond between him and Dalbir Kaur.
Randeep Hooda

MUMBAI : Actor Randeep Hooda opened up in a recent interview about his equations with his co-stars. Talking to Humans of Bombay, he revealed why Alia Bhatt was ‘terrified’ of him on the sets of Highway and how working in Sarbjit deepened the bond between him and Dalbir Kaur.

Also read - OMG! Randeep Hooda reveals slipping into depression after his Battle Of Saragarhi got shelved

When Randeep was asked if it’s true he didn’t speak to Alia on the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s 2014 film Highway, he replied in affirmative, adding that the actor was so scared of him, that she wouldn’t even sit next to him. He said, “I didn’t speak to Alia for 20-25 days when we shot for Highway. She was this girl from Juhu who had not seen much of the world; she didn’t have much exposure,” he said, adding, “So, to keep her fear of my character in place…she used to be terrified of me. I made sure of that. I never spoke to her. She wouldn’t come to sit next to me also. That’s the effect we wanted in the movie.”

Randeep also revealed that the 2015 film Main Aur Charles and the 2016 film Sarbjit have had real-life changes for him. He said, “I grew close to Sarabjit’s sister (Dalbir) through filming. We stayed in touch till she passed away. She wanted me to light her funeral pyre, and I did. She was a great woman, she looked after her brother’s children, whom I talk to.” Then he jokingly added, “Similarly, I was in touch with Charles Sobhraj also. He used to call, video call and message me from jail in Nepal and I was like, Charles, you are a wanted criminal, stop calling me.”

Also read - Randeep Hooda candidly talked about his political entry; Says ‘It’s not the right time to jump into’

Randeep will soon be seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, in which he plays the titular role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The biographical film directed by him also stars Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial, Rajesh Khera, Lokesh Mittal and Brajesh Jha. Mahesh Manjrekar was initially supposed to direct the film, but walked out due to creative differences.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 19:15

