Rani Mukerji reveals she is proud of doing Mrs. Chatterjee and Norway

Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway is undoubtedly one of the best films of Rani Mukerji, and her character remains remarkable. From critics to fans, everyone has lauded her performance in the film. This film has completed a year today.
MUMBAI: Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway is undoubtedly one of the best films of Rani Mukerji, and her character remains remarkable. From critics to fans, everyone has lauded her performance in the film. This film has completed a year today. The Ashima Chibber-directed film explored the story of a mother fighting against the Norwegian government to get her children back.

The film was a resounding success at the box office, and Rani Mukerji was applauded for bringing depth and emotion to her portrayal of the protagonist in this film. Her heartwrenching performance of Debika Chatterjee has won her immense acclaim and some prestigious awards, including Filmfare, Zee Cine Awards, IFFM, and DPIFF, amongst others.

Talking about the MCVN's first anniversary, Rani Mukerji exclaimed, "As we mark the one-year anniversary of Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. The love that audiences worldwide have showered on Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and on me has been incredibly special. MCVN has been a journey that I am very proud of. The film was released at a time when cinema was going through a rough patch at the box office. Because of the pandemic, we witnessed a rapidly dynamic environment that forced us to adapt, innovate, and reimagine the ways in which we connect with our audiences. When the movie hit theaters, it went on to become the first successful content film post-pandemic."

She added, "MCVN's success reaffirms the timeless power of storytelling and the universal language of maternal love and human resilience. As I reflect on this one-year milestone, we hope to continue to take greater risks and pursue stories that tug our hearts."

Rani Mukerji was asked if she could collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan again in the future. Her cryptic response, using the term 'tathastu,' which signified fulfilling manifestations, was met with enthusiastic cheers from fans who eagerly anticipated a potential collaboration between the two actors. 

Rani Mukerji was then prompted to describe Shah Rukh Khan in one word, to which she responded with 'love.' This term is commonly associated with SRK, reflecting not only his onscreen but also his offscreen persona. When asked about the best thing about working in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she promptly mentioned 'romancing SRK,' leading to an enthusiastic response from fans.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

