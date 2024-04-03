Ranveer Singh and Article 370 producer Aditya Dhar to team up for an upcoming project: Deets inside

As we all know that Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie is Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar and the makers had even released his look from the movie. Earlier we also got to know that Kiara Advani will play the role of Roma in the movie. However, with this upcoming movie, there’s another one which has not been titled yet.
MUMBAI : Ranveer Singh seems to be having an amazing year as recently he announced that he is expecting a child with Deepika Padukone. The fans of the actor and the couple became so excited on getting the news. Later we got to see the couple in Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations.

Also read - Ranveer Singh's heartfelt gestures towards Paparazzi amidst Deepika's pregnancy news

Ranveeer Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani wherein Ranveer Singh was paired opposite Alia Bhatt and the audience loved their chemistry. The movie was Dharma production movie and was directed by Karan Johar. Of course the movie was appreciated a lot and it was also said that this Karan Johar movie was very unique from other previous movies that he has made.

This time, Ranveer Singh is going to play the new Don and the audience are loving it. However, with this upcoming movie, there’s another one which has not been titled yet. So Aditya Dhar, the producer of Article 370 starring Yami Gautam and Priya Mani, is said to be in talks with Ranveer Singh for their upcoming movie.

As per sources, the movie will go on floors in summer 2024 and will be directed by Aditya Dhar. The movie will be based on Indian Intelligence Agency. Ranveer Singh also going to appear in another upcoming movie Shaktimaan.

Also read - Celebrity photographer Vishal Punjabi makes surprising revelations on Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh's marriage

How will this new partnership of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar go? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

