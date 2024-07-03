Ranveer Singh drives home in a Rs 3.15 Crores Luxury sports car post Ambani pre-wedding bash

MUMBAI :Recently Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted their youngest son Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations with Radhika Madan. Almost all of the Hindi Film fraternity along with a few sports stars were present at the star studded bash. Ranveer Singh was also present with his soon-to-be mommy wife Deepika Padukone.

Post the massive celebrations at Jamnagar, Ranveer Singh returned home in a swanky new sports car. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor was seen in an orange Lamborghini. Take a look at the glimpses here;

Ranveer purchased the car in 2021 for a whopping Rs 3.15 crores.

Ranveer reportedly performed on his hit songs at the Ambani bash and entertained the crowd there.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a lavish ceremony last year in January. Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant on 12th July 2024.

