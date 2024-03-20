Ranveer Singh plans extended paternity leave to support his pregnant wife Deepika Padukone?

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are eager for their unborn child to arrive. On November 14, 2018, the couple, who had been dating for a while, tied the knot at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy.

For their fans, their wedding was an absolute dream come true, and ever since, they haven't stopped turning the town red with their adorable antics. Fans are overjoyed that the soon-to-be parents are sharing glimpses into their pregnant journey.

(Also read: Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb)

A close friend of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spoke with the popular news portal about some lesser-known pregnancy-related disclosures. According to the insider, Deepika had already finished all of her work-related responsibilities. Ranveer would now take a year-long paternity leave to be with his pregnant lady love, even though he had no such plans.

The source said, "Deepika had already cleared the decks. She had gradually eased out all of her work and was getting ready for a long paternity leave. Ranveer had no such plans. But after his one-year dates for Baiju Bawra were vacated, Ranveer had no other assignments ready to go on the floor. He has now decided not to take any interim assignments before Don 3, Shaktiman, and Aditya Dhar's action films start next year. He will be spending time with Deepika and the baby."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh presented an amazing performance on the evening of February 2, 2024, which is the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. They could be seen dancing to the song Gallan Goodiyaan. They were also seen later on the same occasion, on another video, quietly playing Dandiya with each other and beaming with joy.

Deepika and Ranveer revealed their news to their followers on February 29, 2024. Together, they uploaded a photo on their individual Instagram accounts. They posted a photo of themselves with little balloons, shoes, caps, and onesies in pink and blue. Due to Deepika's dual-color decision, many of their admirers are unsure if she is expecting twins. The couple wrote a statement on top of the photo, revealing their kid will arrive in this world in September 2024.

(Also read: Must Read! Ranveer Singh Finally breaks silence on people terming him ‘not fit’ to play lead in Don 3, Read to know what he said)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis