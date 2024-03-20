Ranveer Singh plans extended paternity leave to support his pregnant wife Deepika Padukone?

For their fans, their wedding was an absolute dream come true, and ever since, they haven't stopped turning the town red with their adorable antics. Fans are overjoyed that the soon-to-be parents are sharing glimpses into their pregnant journey.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 12:40
movie_image: 
Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are eager for their unborn child to arrive. On November 14, 2018, the couple, who had been dating for a while, tied the knot at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy.

For their fans, their wedding was an absolute dream come true, and ever since, they haven't stopped turning the town red with their adorable antics. Fans are overjoyed that the soon-to-be parents are sharing glimpses into their pregnant journey.

(Also read: Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb)

A close friend of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spoke with the popular news portal about some lesser-known pregnancy-related disclosures. According to the insider, Deepika had already finished all of her work-related responsibilities. Ranveer would now take a year-long paternity leave to be with his pregnant lady love, even though he had no such plans.

The source said, "Deepika had already cleared the decks. She had gradually eased out all of her work and was getting ready for a long paternity leave. Ranveer had no such plans. But after his one-year dates for Baiju Bawra were vacated, Ranveer had no other assignments ready to go on the floor. He has now decided not to take any interim assignments before Don 3, Shaktiman, and Aditya Dhar's action films start next year. He will be spending time with Deepika and the baby."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh presented an amazing performance on the evening of February 2, 2024, which is the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. They could be seen dancing to the song Gallan Goodiyaan. They were also seen later on the same occasion, on another video, quietly playing Dandiya with each other and beaming with joy.

Deepika and Ranveer revealed their news to their followers on February 29, 2024. Together, they uploaded a photo on their individual Instagram accounts. They posted a photo of themselves with little balloons, shoes, caps, and onesies in pink and blue. Due to Deepika's dual-color decision, many of their admirers are unsure if she is expecting twins. The couple wrote a statement on top of the photo, revealing their kid will arrive in this world in September 2024.

(Also read: Must Read! Ranveer Singh Finally breaks silence on people terming him ‘not fit’ to play lead in Don 3, Read to know what he said)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Farhan Akhtar Don 3 SRK Gully Boy Cirkus Movie News Ajay Devgn Akshay Kumar Kareena Kapoor Khan Tiger Shroff Amitabh Bachchan Salim Khan Javed Akhtar Rohit Shetty Singham Again TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 12:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mirzapur season 3 actress Rasika Duggal drops beautiful pictures from her latest photo shoot
MUMBAI: Rasika Duggal has left a strong mark with her performances over the years and has become one of the most well-...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: The Brar family mourns the tragic loss of Inder and Sahiba's unborn child
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Ramayana: TV actor Ravi Dubey rumoured to portray Laxman in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation?
MUMBAI: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the major movies coming out shortly. It is one large project being produced...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye SPOILER: Really! Abhiraj will use Amruta against Virat
MUMBAI: Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Ranveer Singh plans extended paternity leave to support his pregnant wife Deepika Padukone?
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are eager for their unborn child to arrive. On November 14, 2018, the couple...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi’s daughter Ishika’s SPECIAL MESSAGE for Pranali Rathod as her reel crosses 1 million views!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most successful and long running shows on television.The show has...
Recent Stories
Ravi Dubey
Ramayana: TV actor Ravi Dubey rumoured to portray Laxman in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ravi Dubey
Ramayana: TV actor Ravi Dubey rumoured to portray Laxman in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation?
Bastar The Naxal Story
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 5: Adah Sharma starrer fails to grab footfalls, here are the collections
Yodha
Yodha box office day 5: Sidharth Malhotra starrer attracts decent figures on a Tuesday
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in a red sari for Pushpa 2, Srivalli's look takes the internet by storm
Madhuri
Anees Bazmee breaks silence on the rumours of Madhuri Dixit being a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Shahid
Shahid Kapoor gives a kiss to Vijay Deverakonda for THIS reason