Ranveer Singh: Really! Candidly reveals dating three girls simultaneously

Ranveer Singh, known for his candid nature, revealed in a throwback video that he had dated three girls at the same time, adding a new dimension to his persona.
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh, known for his charismatic personality and unabashed nature, recently made headlines with a candid revelation about his past dating life. In a resurfaced video from a talk show appearance with Zoya Akhtar on Vogue BFFs, Ranveer confessed to dating three girls simultaneously.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Ranveer responding to a question about dating two girls at the same time with a surprising revelation: "False. I have dated three girls at one time." This confession sheds light on a lesser-known aspect of the actor's personal life and adds a new layer to his public persona.

Ranveer's revelation comes in the wake of his candid discussion about his relationship with Deepika Padukone on Karan Johar's talk show, 'Koffee with Karan'. Deepika had previously shared that she was seeing other people while dating Ranveer, which had led to some online trolling.

Ranveer and Deepika's relationship has been a subject of much fascination for their fans. The couple met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Ram Leela' and eventually tied the knot in a private ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, in 2018.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up to play the iconic role of Don in the third installment of Farhan Akhtar's 'Don' franchise, taking over from Shah Rukh Khan. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is basking in the success of 'Fighter', alongside Hrithik Roshan, and is set to star in the Indian remake of 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranveer's candid revelation about dating three girls simultaneously adds another intriguing chapter to his public persona, showcasing his honesty and willingness to share his life experiences with his fans.

