Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's on-screen union faces an obstacle

The actors are among the most well-liked on-screen couples in the Telugu cinema business, and there have been rumors about them dating for some time. Together, Rashmika and Vijay were featured in the films Dead Comrade and Geetha Govindam.
MUMBAI: According to Rashmika Mandanna, she and Vijay Deverakonda are thinking of co-starring in a new movie. The actors are among the most well-liked on-screen couples in the Telugu cinema business, and there have been rumors about them dating for some time. Together, Rashmika and Vijay were featured in the films Dead Comrade and Geetha Govindam.

(Also read: (Also read: Wow! Tripti Dimri talks about working with Rashmika Mandanna in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, 'She made me feel welcomed...' )

Rashmika recently stated in an interview that she and Vijay are prepared to collaborate on screen. They still haven't discovered the ideal script, though. She disclosed that they are examining screenplays together and are holding out for the ideal narrative to emerge.

“We’re definitely looking for a script together. It’s been long, and I can see that fans are waiting for our collaboration next time. And if something really interesting comes up, definitely,” she said in a chat with the popular news portal. While fans are eager for them to reunite on the big screen, the rumoured couple was recently subjected to marriage rumours.

It was claimed that Rashmika and Vijay would get engaged in February and likely to tie the knot soon. However, Vijay shut down the claims. “I have no plans to get engaged or married in February. It seems like the media is constantly trying to push the narrative of me getting married every two years. I hear this rumor every year. It’s as if they are just waiting to catch me and force me into marriage,” he told Lifestyle Asia.

In the meantime, Rashmika has a busy schedule at work. Pushpa 2 will feature the actress, who is currently in Japan for the Crunchyroll Awards. For the movie, she and Allu Arjun reunite. In addition, she has been working on another Telugu movie called Rainbow. She gave Rahul Ravindran a copy of The Girlfriend as well. Last year, a spooky trailer was used to introduce the movie.

Rashmika is working on Chaava back in Bollywood. Vicky Kaushal co-stars with the actress in her fourth Bollywood picture.

(Also read: Do you know! Animal actress Tripti Dimri was rumored to be in a relationship with Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh, here are the pictures)

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- News 18

