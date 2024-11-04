Rashmika Mandanna discloses her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor’s most annoying habit; Describes him as ‘Full Zen’

She also talked candidly about her recent collaboration with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor on the hit movie Animal, which went on to gross over Rs 900 crore and rank among the top ten highest-grossing movies in India.
Rashmika Mandanna

MUMBAI: Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently discussed her experiences working in the Indian film industry on a talk show. She also talked candidly about her recent collaboration with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor on the hit movie Animal, which went on to gross over Rs 900 crore and rank among the top ten highest-grossing movies in India.

When Rashmika was asked what she found most frustrating about working with Ranbir on a chat show hosted by Neha Dhupia, the actress replied that she was very bothered by his calm demeanor.

Rashmika described Ranbir as a "full Zen" person, emphasizing how uncluttered his demeanor was and how amazingly calm he was. She related an incident in which she asked him what was on his mind and he replied, "Nothing."

She said, “The man doesn’t have anything going on in his head. He is so peaceful. When asked, ‘What are you thinking about?’ Nothing. One should think about something, right? He is full Zen. This is of course my perspective. It’s a blessing, honestly, because as actors, we are always overdriven by everything.”

Rashmika also defended Animal against the criticism that the film is misogynistic. She claimed the film is about a flawed individual, who will do anything for his father. “It is just a film about a character and he is messed in his head. He will go to any length for his father. When you are telling a story about this messed guy, and you want it to be raw, real, and correct, this is how the film is going to be.”

Rashmika expressed appreciation for Ranbir and director Sandeep Vanga Reddy's creative approach and lauded their working chemistry. “I knew the two were creating a madness. Every time they were sitting and talking, I was like ‘Do you boys realize what you guys are creating?’ Somewhere, I think, I saw it. But I can’t say I predicted it. I just had confidence in them. I was like ‘You guys are going to nail it, man. You have nothing to worry about.”

Rashmika is now filming Pushpa: The Rule, the follow-up to the huge hit co-star by Allu Arjun. Speaking to the media earlier, Rashmika disclosed that she will have a larger role in the second portion, which includes her as Pushpa's wife. She has several movies in the works, including The Girlfriend, Chaava, and Rainbow.

Credit- The Indian Express

