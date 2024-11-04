Rashmika Mandanna expressed concern for co-star Vicky Kaushal's health post injury on Chhaava set; Calls him ‘A gem of a person’

Following Vicky's recent injury on the movie set, Rashmika mentioned on the most recent episode of No Filter Neha season 6 that she was concerned for his well-being. She acknowledged missing her colleagues and complimented the actor as well.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 17:30
movie_image: 
Rashmika

MUMBAI: After winning over viewers with her portrayal in the crime thriller Animal in December of last year, Rashmika Mandanna is currently preparing for her upcoming role in Chhaava. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika are working together on a movie that centers on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Also read: Wow! Tripti Dimri talks about working with Rashmika Mandanna in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, 'She made me feel welcomed...'

Following Vicky's recent injury on the movie set, Rashmika mentioned on the most recent episode of No Filter Neha season 6 that she was concerned for his well-being. She acknowledged missing her colleagues and complimented the actor as well.

The host Neha Dhupia asked the stunning actress Rashmika Mandanna about her experience working alongside Vicky Kaushal in the historical drama Chhaava. In response, Rashmika, who has wrapped her part in the film, described it as “too nice” and admitted to missing the team a lot. She also disclosed that she frequently texts director Laxman Utekar, telling him how good it was being on the set.

Reflecting on Vicky’s injury during filming, Rashmika revealed her concern, recalling, “I saw that he'd gotten hurt on his shoulder. I was like, ‘Dude, are you okay?’”

Rashmika conveyed how when she meets people in the industry, even though it is only for work, she spends 8 to 12 hours a day with them for a few months, traveling together and getting to know about each other's personalities. She added, “And then you sort of part ways and come back together when you work another time but the beauty of it is that you’ve made a friend.”

She stated that these are such people who if she would need help or advice from, are just a call away. Speaking about Vicky, Rashmika showered him with praise, saying, “He’s been genuinely a gem of a person.”

Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 28th birthday On April 5. Vicky Kaushal wrote an emotional message for her on his Instagram Stories., "Happy birthday dearest @rashmika_mandanna ! May you always keep radiating your warmth, positivity and happiness. Such a joy to have known you and worked with you!"

Also read: Do you know! Animal actress Tripti Dimri was rumored to be in a relationship with Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh, here are the pictures

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Pinkvilla

Animal animal review ANIMAL COLLECTION Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna Bobby Deol Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 17:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ruslaan actor Aayush Sharma opens up about only working under the banner of Salman Khan Films; Here's why?
MUMBAI: Aayush Sharma is getting ready for Ruslaam, his upcoming film. Its release is in roughly twenty days. In...
Shah Rukh Khan's lavish house 'Mannat' originally had another name; SRK bought it for a STAGGERING amount from a Businessman
MUMBAI: The undisputed king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, requires no introduction. After starring in his debut film,...
Rashmika Mandanna expressed concern for co-star Vicky Kaushal's health post injury on Chhaava set; Calls him ‘A gem of a person’
MUMBAI: After winning over viewers with her portrayal in the crime thriller Animal in December of last year, Rashmika...
Celebrities Laud T-Series' 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne' Trailer, Sparking Massive Online Buzz - Bhumi, Tapsee, Farah Khan and more
MUMBAI: The anticipation for T-Series' upcoming biopic, 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne', has reached...
Do you know Aamir Khan once halted the filming of 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' leaving everyone irked? Tiku Talsania calls him 'Genius'
MUMBAI: The belief that Aamir Khan is Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist is growing stronger with each tale we hear about...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office PREDICTION: Distributors reveal why Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer is first choice this Eid
MUMBAI: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the first choice this Eid. And, Akshay Kumar is thankful to his fans and the global...
Recent Stories
Aayush
Ruslaan actor Aayush Sharma opens up about only working under the banner of Salman Khan Films; Here's why?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Aayush
Ruslaan actor Aayush Sharma opens up about only working under the banner of Salman Khan Films; Here's why?
Srikanth
Celebrities Laud T-Series' 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne' Trailer, Sparking Massive Online Buzz - Bhumi, Tapsee, Farah Khan and more
Aamir Khan
Do you know Aamir Khan once halted the filming of 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' leaving everyone irked? Tiku Talsania calls him 'Genius'
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office PREDICTION: Distributors reveal why Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer is first choice this Eid
Pawsome
Bollywood Goes Pawsome for National Pet Day 2024!
Nitesh Tiwari
Relishing 10 Years of Nitesh Tiwari-Directed 'Bhootnath Returns'