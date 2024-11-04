Rashmika Mandanna expressed concern for co-star Vicky Kaushal's health post injury on Chhaava set; Calls him ‘A gem of a person’

MUMBAI: After winning over viewers with her portrayal in the crime thriller Animal in December of last year, Rashmika Mandanna is currently preparing for her upcoming role in Chhaava. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika are working together on a movie that centers on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Following Vicky's recent injury on the movie set, Rashmika mentioned on the most recent episode of No Filter Neha season 6 that she was concerned for his well-being. She acknowledged missing her colleagues and complimented the actor as well.

The host Neha Dhupia asked the stunning actress Rashmika Mandanna about her experience working alongside Vicky Kaushal in the historical drama Chhaava. In response, Rashmika, who has wrapped her part in the film, described it as “too nice” and admitted to missing the team a lot. She also disclosed that she frequently texts director Laxman Utekar, telling him how good it was being on the set.

Reflecting on Vicky’s injury during filming, Rashmika revealed her concern, recalling, “I saw that he'd gotten hurt on his shoulder. I was like, ‘Dude, are you okay?’”

Rashmika conveyed how when she meets people in the industry, even though it is only for work, she spends 8 to 12 hours a day with them for a few months, traveling together and getting to know about each other's personalities. She added, “And then you sort of part ways and come back together when you work another time but the beauty of it is that you’ve made a friend.”

She stated that these are such people who if she would need help or advice from, are just a call away. Speaking about Vicky, Rashmika showered him with praise, saying, “He’s been genuinely a gem of a person.”

Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 28th birthday On April 5. Vicky Kaushal wrote an emotional message for her on his Instagram Stories., "Happy birthday dearest @rashmika_mandanna ! May you always keep radiating your warmth, positivity and happiness. Such a joy to have known you and worked with you!"

