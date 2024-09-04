Rashmika Mandanna reveals what she likes the most about Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna’s equation with Vijay Deverakonda always makes fans curious. And it looks like Neha Dhupia was curious too when she spoke to Rashmika on the latest episode of her vodcast, No Filter Neha.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/09/2024 - 18:00
movie_image: 
Rashmika

MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna’s equation with Vijay Deverakonda always makes fans curious. And it looks like Neha Dhupia was curious too when she spoke to Rashmika on the latest episode of her vodcast, No Filter Neha. Rashmika faced numerous questions about her Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam co-star. Here’s what she had to say.

Also read -Animal heroine, Rashmika Mandanna says, “ I don’t want to ever be in my life, where I’m living in a bubble. I need to be on the ground.” Read more for deets!

When Neha asked what she likes best about her ‘friend’ Vijay, Rashmika answered, “We come from middle-class families. Our thinking and perspectives are very alike. I love it, it’s easy with him.” When she asked about his worst qualities, Rashmika said, “He’s way too serious all the time, he’s like a rocket, it’s all about work for him.” In the same conversation, Rashmika revealed that her secret nickname for Vijay was Vijju and that the actor also ‘gives the best advice’ compared to the rest of her friends.

Rashmika is currently vacationing in the UAE ahead of her birthday on April 5 and it looks like Vijay also joined her for the trip. Fans on X and Reddit unearthed how Rashmika shared a picture of a peacock on her Instagram stories, and Vijay soon shared a video promoting his upcoming film, which also had the peacock in the background.

“Rashmika posted her birthday weekend on the story and also shared some stories from her Abu Dhabi stay where she shared a picture of a peacock. After some time VJ shared a story about his upcoming film, and in the background cameraman is trying hard to catch the peacock to let the world know,” wrote a Reddit user.

Also read - Must read! Rashmika Mandanna talks about her equation with Vijay Deverakonda, 'I take his advice in anything I do'

Vijay’s film Family Star, directed by Parasuram Petla and starring Mrunal Thakur is releasing on April 5, on Rashmika’s birthday. He has also given the nod to star in a period action drama, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Rashmika will soon be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, The Girlfriend, Rainbow in Telugu, apart from Chaava in Hindi.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

 

Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Neha Dhupia Dear Comrade Geetha Govindam Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/09/2024 - 18:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pooja Bhatt answers to people who ask her to get married, read on
MUMBAI: At the moment, Pooja Bhatt is enjoying a new phase in her career through diverse roles. But she still finds...
Rashmika Mandanna reveals what she likes the most about Vijay Deverakonda
MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna’s equation with Vijay Deverakonda always makes fans curious. And it looks like Neha Dhupia...
Trailer Launch Event of "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne" Leaves Audiences Feeling Inspired!
MUMBAI: The trailer launch event of T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films' much-anticipated film, "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai...
Bigg Boss 17 fame Soniya Bansal made a shocking statement about doing bold scenes; Says ‘I am open to it as long as it looks good’
MUMBAI: Following her brief time on Bigg Boss 17, Soniya Bansal is hoping to obtain other projects. The actress stated...
The trailer of Shreyas Talpade’s upcoming mythological flick 'Luv You Shankar' will take you on a magical journey
MUMBAI: The wait is over. The heartwarming trailer of the upcoming composite animated mythological film 'Luv You...
Deepika Padukone, Raja Kumari and more glamazons who nail the BLACK-BLAZER look a boss
MUMBAI: Celebrities often serve as style icons, and their airport looks are no exception. One trend that never goes out...
Recent Stories
Pooja
Pooja Bhatt answers to people who ask her to get married, read on
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pooja
Pooja Bhatt answers to people who ask her to get married, read on
Srikanth
Trailer Launch Event of "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne" Leaves Audiences Feeling Inspired!
Shiva
The trailer of Shreyas Talpade’s upcoming mythological flick 'Luv You Shankar' will take you on a magical journey
Kiara
Deepika Padukone, Raja Kumari and more glamazons who nail the BLACK-BLAZER look a boss
Koratala
Video: Man of Masses NTR Jr promises fans that wait for magnum opus ‘Devara: Part 1’ will be totally worth it
Triptii
Triptii Dimri faces a comparison with Alia Bhatt on who looks better with Ranbir Kapoor; Netizens react!