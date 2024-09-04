Rashmika Mandanna reveals what she likes the most about Vijay Deverakonda

MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna’s equation with Vijay Deverakonda always makes fans curious. And it looks like Neha Dhupia was curious too when she spoke to Rashmika on the latest episode of her vodcast, No Filter Neha. Rashmika faced numerous questions about her Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam co-star. Here’s what she had to say.

When Neha asked what she likes best about her ‘friend’ Vijay, Rashmika answered, “We come from middle-class families. Our thinking and perspectives are very alike. I love it, it’s easy with him.” When she asked about his worst qualities, Rashmika said, “He’s way too serious all the time, he’s like a rocket, it’s all about work for him.” In the same conversation, Rashmika revealed that her secret nickname for Vijay was Vijju and that the actor also ‘gives the best advice’ compared to the rest of her friends.

Rashmika is currently vacationing in the UAE ahead of her birthday on April 5 and it looks like Vijay also joined her for the trip. Fans on X and Reddit unearthed how Rashmika shared a picture of a peacock on her Instagram stories, and Vijay soon shared a video promoting his upcoming film, which also had the peacock in the background.

“Rashmika posted her birthday weekend on the story and also shared some stories from her Abu Dhabi stay where she shared a picture of a peacock. After some time VJ shared a story about his upcoming film, and in the background cameraman is trying hard to catch the peacock to let the world know,” wrote a Reddit user.

Vijay’s film Family Star, directed by Parasuram Petla and starring Mrunal Thakur is releasing on April 5, on Rashmika’s birthday. He has also given the nod to star in a period action drama, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Rashmika will soon be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, The Girlfriend, Rainbow in Telugu, apart from Chaava in Hindi.

