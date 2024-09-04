Rashmika Mandanna takes a subtle jab at the people for calling the film Animal 'Misogynistic'; Says ‘Nobody can do anything about it…’

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has gained massive popularity while ruling people's hearts for several reasons. The film was released in theatres in December 2023. The audience gave a mixed response to the film. Many have argued that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film is toxic and misogynistic while others liked Ranbir’s performance, many were captivated by Bobby Deol’s persona in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga all have responded to the film's negative response now, film’s lead actress Rashmika Mandanna breaks the silence and gives a befitting reply to those calling it ‘misogynistic’ four months after its release.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna claimed that Animal was "just about a character" who was "messed in the head" on Neha Dhupia's podcast. Despite everything, she said, people still found the movie to be enjoyable, describing it as "raw, real, and correct."

“He’s messed in the head and will go to any lengths for his father, that was engraved in my mind when I shot for the film. Nobody can do anything about it, it’s his story. If you want films to be raw, real and correct, Animal is that. After watching it, to say it’s misogynistic or whatever…if you enjoyed it, just leave it,” Rashmika said.

During the episode, Rashmika Mandanna also addressed trolls who bashed her alleging that her Karva Chauth scene dialogue was unclear. She explained to them the amount of hard work that went into the making of that Karva Chauth scene and revealed that everyone on set cheered after the 9-minute-long sequence was shot.

“The Karwa Chauth scene which was a nine-minute long scene and while doing the scene, people on the set loved it. They were clapping and felt it was done so well. But the trailer came out and I was trolled so much for that one particular dialogue from the same scene. So I thought, I did the 9-minute long scene and everyone on the set liked it, but people now are trolling me for the same. So am I living in a bubble? Like are people not gonna like this scene? Because you know what you’ve shot, but people don’t know. People just know that like those 10 seconds. So I don’t want to ever be in my life where I’m living in a bubble. I need to be on the ground. I need to talk to people. I need to know what’s really going on,” the actress said.

Animal was released on December 1, 2023, following a man and his dysfunctional connection with his father. In the movie, Ranbir's character Vijay was portrayed as an anti-hero who would stop at nothing to defend his father, even if it meant using a machine gun to murder 200 people. However, in his best attempts, he was unable to win over his emotionally distant father (Anil Kapoor). The movie was a hit with nearly Rs 900 crore in box office receipts globally.

Rashmika will next be seen alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2-The Rule. She also has Kubera in the works, starring Dhanush, Chhava starring Vicky Kaushal, Rainbow, and The Girlfriend.

