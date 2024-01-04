Raveena Tandon reveals why she retreated from the limelight after she became a mom, ‘I wanted to eat everything under the sun…nurse my children for as long as I could…’

MUMBAI : Raveena Tandon is one of the most talented and loved actresses of the Hindi Film industry. Not just films but she has spread her magic on OTT as well with projects like Aranyak and Karmma Calling. The actress however was once out of the limelight for a long time after she gave birth to her kids. She opened up about being body shamed and how she defended Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was also attacked by the media for not losing weight after she gave birth to Aaradhya.

Also Read-Exclusive! "It was a challenge because this character is completely different from who I am", Raveena Tandon on her character in the series Karmma Calling

When asked if she missed out on those years, Raveena said, “No, I don’t. I didn’t want to be camera-friendly at that time. It’s too much pressure. Those were the days where they’d body shame you. Do you remember how they got after Aishwarya when she didn’t lose her weight after the baby? I didn’t want that to happen to me, and that’s why I was completely out of the public eye. Hello, I want to nurse my children for as long as I can. I’m not thinking of going on a diet right now, I don’t want to work out.”

She further said, “I remember I had written an open letter to the press during Aishwarya’s time. I stood by her. She was body-shamed for a very long time about not losing weight. I said, ‘It’s her decision, it’s her life, it’s her baby. It’s her decision when she wants to get back to work. So, let her be, let her take this break’. Because that’s exactly what I did. I wanted to eat everything under the sun, after being disciplined for all those years, living on lo-cal snacks and makhanas. I wanted to go crazy, and I did.”

Raveena concluded saying that she does not regret anything or see her taking a haircuts as a sacrifice. She added, “I had become like a cow, and I let it happen.”

Also Read-Wow! Raveena Tandon reveals how none of her past relationships are hidden from her children

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-IndianExpress



