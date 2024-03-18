Ravi Kishan claims Salman Khan's low phase during Tere Naam; Says ‘. I think Tere Naam gave him energy’

MUMBAI: In a recent interview, actor and political figure Ravi Kishan discussed the period when Salman Khan was going through a hard patch. He claimed that it took place during the Tere Naam filming. Salman appeared confused at the moment, according to him, and had turned his attention to working out in the gym.

Also read: Shocking! Throwback to the time when Salman Khan desired fans to watch Tere Naam but cautioned them about his character, Radhe; says ‘Mujhe itna dar laga’

Ravi said, “He (Salman Khan) is a good man and soul. Tere Naam ke dauran low phase tha, mai uska gawa raha (He had a low phase during Tere Naam, I'm witness to that). But, the way he used to work out even during his phase, hitting the gym for 1-1.5 hours. I have learnt from him that no matter how sad you’re in life, whatever you may be going through, heartbreak, body break or brain break or maybe you’re just tired from shooting, one should work out for 1.5-2 hours. Iron aapka bawadar dost hai. Sablog dhokha de sakte hai, loha aapko dhokha kabhi nhi dega. Toh, lohe se prem kar liya hai Salman Khan ne (Iron is your loyal friend. Everyone is capable of betraying you but not iron. Hence, Salman fell in love with iron).”

Ravi denied Salman was lacking confidence at the same time when asked. He stated, “No. I think Tere Naam gave him energy. Bohot khoye huye rehte they uss film me (he used to be lost in the film). Uska result bhi, it’s one his finest performances.”

Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla appeared in the Satish Kaushik film Tere Naam. In a supporting role, Ravi achieved professional success.

Salman's low point, as described by Ravi Kishan, is still a mystery, especially since Tere Naam was released in 2003. Salman Khan allegedly split from Aishwarya Rai in 2002. According to reports, the two met while working on the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Later, in 2007, Aishwarya wed actor Abhishek Bachchan. Aaradhya Bachchan, their daughter, was born. Salman is still single.

Also read: What! Abhishek Malhan takes an indirect dig at Salman Khan for being biased toward Pooja Bhatt? Here’s what he said

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Hindustan times

 

