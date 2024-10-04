Ravi Kishan shares his experience of playing the role of a minter in Mission Raniganj

MUMBAI: Politician-cum-actor Ravi Kishan has been part of many Bhojpuri as well as Hindi films. He is a well known personality in the entertainment industry. He is seen in the Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra starrer Mission Raniganj. The film is directed by  Tinu Suresh Desai and hit cinemas on 6 October, 2023.

Speaking of his experience of playing the role of a miner in the Akshay Kumar Starrer, Ravi said. “When Tinu Desai, director of the movie narrated me the script and let me know about this hero called Jaswant Singh Gill, I was not aware of him, neither was I aware that he saved miners in 1989. So, I was a little taken aback by it. India’s first rescue mission with 57 people coming out alive. Miners are always left to die and there is no way out. At that time, one man with desi jugaad, brought them out, it was a beautiful thought, and I immediately said I wanted to do this film.”

He added, “I have never played miner and lodger in life. People offer me a role as a miner who has to wear this hat on the head with a light and go down. Oh and I have this claustrophobia problem, so felt everything I had never felt before. I then imagined what the miners go through, how they must be living their lives, how they go every day down and bring out the minerals and coal for us. Life is so short and just for some money, people do this for the survival of their family and we are not aware of them.”

Ravi further added, “And, then there was this Sardarji, who being an engineer thought of the miners and he believed that he could save them and when everybody was saying that no leave the thought, he said no I will go and save them, till there is even one life breathing inside the coalmine, I will bring that person out. All this humanity is something we forget. We all see girls getting raped, murders, molestation, we start making videos but never think of saving them. So it is very important to drive that Humanity in people. So the movie was message-driven and I said yes to it immediately.”

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA


 

