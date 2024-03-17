Ravi Kishen reveals he had a strained relationship with his father

MUMBAI :Politician-cum-actor Ravi Kishan has been part of many Bhojpuri as well as Hindi films. He is a well known personality in the entertainment industry. He was last seen in the Aamir Khan production Laapata ladies directed by Kiran Rao. The actor who was previously seen in Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra, has now opened up about his troubled relationship with his father.

Also Read-OMG! Actor Ravi Kishan files a police complaint after been duped of Rs 3.25 crore, details inside

Ravi said that due to his father’s extreme anger, he was forced to elope from his house at the age of 17. He said, “My father was beating me very badly and he was hammering me. He wanted to kill me and my mother was aware that her husband is capable of killing me and he will not hesitate because priests have less emotions. So she said ‘bhaag jao.”

Shockingly, justifying his father’s behavior, Ravi said, “He was a priest and being a brahmin, he always wanted me to do farming or become a priest or do some government job. He never thought an artist can be born in his family. So dancing or playing the role of Sita in Ramleela was a bit shocking for him. Woh maarte the aur maine zindagi ko seekha. So every beating from him was a lesson for me and he made Ravi Kishan.”

Also Read-Must Read! After Batla House, Ravi Kishan to star in Sunny Deol’s comeback film, Soorya

Ravi got emotional saying that at the time of his father’s death he told the actor, “tum hamare gaurav ho”. Ravi added, “I was very clear from my childhood that I didn’t want an unknown death. Everyone is born with a reason and my reason made me ‘Ravi Kishan.”

Ravi was also recently seen in the series Maamla Legal Hai, which is streaming on Netflix.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

CRedit-IndianExpress