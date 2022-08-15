Really! Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah couldn’t stop cracking up during This scene in ‘Darlings’, read to know what happened

The lady constable was to smash the door open and the duo couldn’t stop laughing even though they managed to deliver a perfect shot at the end.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 19:45
movie_image: 
Really! Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah couldn’t stop cracking up during This scene in ‘Darlings’, read to know what happened

MUMBAI: Also read: Finally! Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump, poses with hubby Ranbir Kapoor

Darlings was recently released on Netflix and the film is garnering a lot of praises amongst the masses. The audience loved the unique plot and the genre of Dark-comedy that is not used frequently but Alia Bhatt managed to deliver a wonderful film with a message for women.

Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt play mother-daughter in the film and the director of the film, Jasmeet K Reen revealed that even though the actresses had different acting processes, they matched the energies on set.

During one of the scenes, the actors caused a lot of delay as they just couldn’t stop laughing. When Badru and Shamshu arrived with the police at their house in the chawl, they had to delay the opening of the door so as to prevent the cops from discovering Hamza, who was tied up in a chair by the duo. The lady constable was to smash the door open and the duo couldn’t stop laughing even though they managed to deliver a perfect shot at the end.

Jasmeet revealed in an interaction with another news portal that both Alia and Shefali kept laughing during that scene and kept laughing after half a line. They could have packed up some 3-4 hours early that day but the duo just kept laughing. She went on to say that both of them shared such similar energies and sets and were fun and positive, that at times they just kept cracking up.

Also read: Red Chillies Entertainment is all set to make Darlings in Tamil & Telugu confirms Gaurav Verma (Producer & COO, Red Chillies Entertainment)

Credits: Hindustan Times

Alia Bhatt Darlings Vijay Varma Shefali Shah Badru Shamshu Hamza Zulfi Netflix India Shahrukh Khan Red Chillies Entertainment Jasmeet K Reen Ranbir Kapoor Neetu Kapoor Shamshera Brahmastra TellyChakkar Bollywood News
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 19:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
From planes to vanity vans, Arjun Kapoor's weirdest makeout places
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan' revealed that he has made out in...
'I Am Groot' director Kristen Lepore was impressed by Vin Diesel during recording session
MUMBAI: Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, who lent his voice for the character of Groot in the animated series 'I Am Groot',...
Really! Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah couldn’t stop cracking up during This scene in ‘Darlings’, read to know what happened
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Shocking! From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, times when celebs were victims of physical abuses
MUMBAI: Salman Khan was accused of physically abusing his girlfriends, right from Somi Ali to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan....
Shocking! Times when Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly addressed drama queen Rakhi Sawant as ‘Third-Grade’
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is right now the top most actress in television. But there was a time when Rupali was trying...
Arun Vijay: Would be great to work with Shraddha Kappor in 'Yaanai' remake
MUMBAI : Tamil actor Arun Vijay says he would want filmmaker Rohit Shetty to remake 'Yaanai' in Hindi with actress...
Recent Stories
Really! Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah couldn’t stop cracking up during This scene in ‘Darlings’, read to know what happened
Really! Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah couldn’t stop cracking up during This scene in ‘Darlings’, read to know what happened
Latest Video