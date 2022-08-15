Really! Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah couldn’t stop cracking up during This scene in ‘Darlings’, read to know what happened

MUMBAI: Also read: Finally! Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump, poses with hubby Ranbir Kapoor

Darlings was recently released on Netflix and the film is garnering a lot of praises amongst the masses. The audience loved the unique plot and the genre of Dark-comedy that is not used frequently but Alia Bhatt managed to deliver a wonderful film with a message for women.

Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt play mother-daughter in the film and the director of the film, Jasmeet K Reen revealed that even though the actresses had different acting processes, they matched the energies on set.

During one of the scenes, the actors caused a lot of delay as they just couldn’t stop laughing. When Badru and Shamshu arrived with the police at their house in the chawl, they had to delay the opening of the door so as to prevent the cops from discovering Hamza, who was tied up in a chair by the duo. The lady constable was to smash the door open and the duo couldn’t stop laughing even though they managed to deliver a perfect shot at the end.

Jasmeet revealed in an interaction with another news portal that both Alia and Shefali kept laughing during that scene and kept laughing after half a line. They could have packed up some 3-4 hours early that day but the duo just kept laughing. She went on to say that both of them shared such similar energies and sets and were fun and positive, that at times they just kept cracking up.

Also read: Red Chillies Entertainment is all set to make Darlings in Tamil & Telugu confirms Gaurav Verma (Producer & COO, Red Chillies Entertainment)

Credits: Hindustan Times