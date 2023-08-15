Really! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he used to speak in a girl’s voice when his girlfriend’s dad used to answer the phone

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana started his journey with TV and in 2012 made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. In his career spanning more than 10 years, the actor has starred in many successful films and has also proved his mettle as an actor. After a string of unsuccessful films, Ayushamann is gearing up for his next titled Dream Girl 2, which is the sequel to his 2019 superhit film Dream Girl.

Ayushmann has now shared an interesting anecdote about his younger days, which also helped him prepare for his role of Pooja in the film Dream Girl 2. He told a news portal, “My Radio jockey and theatre stint really helped me greatly, especially in this film. I used to make prank calls as a woman when I was working at the radio station. Moreover, I used to call my first girlfriend and would pretend to be her female friend if her dad picked up the landline.”

Speaking about the film Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann had earlier said, “Our director, Raaj Shandilya, who is also one of the most talented directors of comedy, has managed to get this eclectic bunch of fantastic actors under one roof and kudos to him for this casting coup. Our producer Ekta Kapoor had the vision that she wanted to create a disruptive comedy like no other and I couldn’t be happier to have creatively collaborated with one of the best minds in the business in Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2. Together, I think we have created a comedy like no other. There was never a dull moment on set. It was a laugh riot and I think this will get translated on screen when people watch Dream Girl 2 in theaters on August 25th! I want people to laugh their hearts out when they watch our film.”

Dream Girl 2 will be directed by the original director Raaj Shaandilya and stars Ananya Panday as the female lead opposite Ayushmann for the first time.

The film was previously set to release this month in July but now stands postponed to 25th August due to its VFX work.

