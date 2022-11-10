Really! Fawad Khan on returning to Bollywood says, “I'd have to suffer the consequences”

MUMBAI: Fawad Khan is a big name in Pakistan. Before he made his acting debut on Television with the Pakistani serial Jutt, he made his film debut with Khuda Kay Liye in 2007.

The talented and handsome actor then got an offer to act in Bollywood films with the Sonam Kapoor starrer Khoobsurat.

People really took notice of the Pakistani actor and he then featured in the Alia Bhatt starrer Kapoor & Sons. His last Bollywood film was the Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Due to the political unrest between India and Pakistan, artists from Pakistan were forbidden to work in India.

Fans have been missing the handsome actor and have been wondering if he will be seen in Bollywood once again. Talking about this Fawad said, “The collaboration with the people that I got to know and the kinds of people I was exposed to was a great experience and I really enjoyed it. The political fallout has not influenced our relationships, but it's definitely made us very wary of answering such a question.”

When asked when he will be seen in Bollywood again, Fawad further added, “It's a good question but I can't give a definitive answer until things stabilize and there are a lot of issues that need to be answered. I hate confrontation, I really avoid it, and I don't like it. And I don't like controversy either," he added. "I think it's more of a question whether someone else would like to work with me, instead of me working with others, because fingers will be pointed at them."

Fawad will next be seen opposite Mahira Khan in The Legend of Maula Jatt. He will later be seen in Neelofar, Money Back Guarantee, and Barzakh.

Credit- DNA