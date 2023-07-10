Really! Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy speculations resurface as fans suspect cover-up of baby bump

Online videos depicting Katrina making a stunning entrance have been widely circulated. Everyone is admiring the actress' stunning red saree that she chose. However, several fans observed Katrina attempting to cover her belly, which led to speculation that she is expecting.
movie_image: 
Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Once again, Katrina Kaif has stirred pregnancy rumors, and this time, fans believe she was trying to hide her growing baby belly. Katrina traveled to Kerala on Sunday evening to take part in the Navratri festivities organized by Kalyan Jewellers. Online videos depicting Katrina making a stunning entrance have been widely circulated. Everyone is admiring the actress' stunning red saree that she chose. However, several fans observed Katrina attempting to cover her belly, which led to speculation that she is expecting.

(Also read: Really! Katrina Kaif pregnant? Actress covers her belly with dupatta, watch viral video)

A fan commented, "She's definitely pregnant." A person on social media questioned,  “Is she covering her small baby bump??”  Another person said, "She's hiding her belly?" A comment read, "Is she trying to hide her belly?" A fan remarked, "Definitely pregnant, glowing, God bless." In December 2021, Katrina got married to Vicky Kaushal, and she has endured numerous pregnancy rumors.

Recently, Katrina avoided the spotlight. The actress is getting ready for Tiger 3, which will be released soon. It is the fifth movie in YRF's Spy Universe and the third movie in the Tiger franchise. Salman and Katrina get back together in the movie. The actress will be seen performing various action scenes in addition to romancing Salman, according to the recently released teaser.

The first song from the movie will be released by Katrina and Salman later today. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and is titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Speaking about the song, Salman Khan stated, “Katrina and I have some great songs together and I understand that the expectation from people every time we do a song together will be sky high! I’m very confident that Leke Prabhu Ka Naam will make people happy. It is a dance track that I personally love. It is probably one of the best dance tracks of my career! Katrina and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world. I hope Leke Prabhu Ka Naam does this too and becomes a global hit!”

(Also read: Woah! Vicky Kaushal reacts when questioned about asking Katrina Kaif out on a date, given that he wasn't a big star back then )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News18

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 12:28

