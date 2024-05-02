Really! Mahesh Bhatt spills the beans on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's decision to unveil daughter Raha's face was not pre-planned

Following Raha's birth, Ranbir, Alia, and Neetu Kapoor invited the media to a modest event and asked them not to take pictures of their daughter. The couple requested that the media respect their privacy, and Raha's photos were never taken or released.
MUMBAI: When Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt decided to reveal their daughter Raha Kapoor's face to the public last Christmas, they shocked everyone. Following Raha's birth, Ranbir, Alia, and Neetu Kapoor invited the media to a modest event and asked them not to take pictures of their daughter. The couple requested that the media respect their privacy, and Raha's photos were never taken or released.

Many believed that Ranbir and Alia would hide their child's face for a considerable amount of time, just like Virushka did. However, when the Brahmastra couple chose to reveal their daughter's face to the public, it completely astonished everyone. Mahesh Bhatt, the filmmaker, and Raha's grandfather, recently disclosed that Ranbir and Alia did not notify them in advance of their plan to make Raha's face public.

Mahesh Bhatt recently disclosed in an interview that he was neither consulted nor told by Ranbir or Alia before revealing Raha's face to the public. Mahesh Bhatt said he was surprised to see Raha's face on screen and that their choice seemed sudden to him. According to his conjectures, the parents may have thought that now that their daughter was a year old and everyone was interested in seeing what baby Raha looked like, it was the appropriate moment to reveal her face.

Animal recently brought Ranbir Kapoor the Best Actor award. His late father Rishi Kapoor, whom he thought of most while working on the movie, his daughter Raha, who is now everything to him, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga were the three people he thanked in his award speech for believing in him to play such a role. Should he be blessed with a second child, Ranbir Kapoor has expressed over and again that he would like to have another girl.

Regarding his career, there are rumours that Ranbir Kapoor is filming Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Due to his recent viral clean-shaven appearance, many people assumed that the actor had already started filming the epic Indian drama.

