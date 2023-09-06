Really! Not Ameesha Patel but THIS actress was the first choice for Gadar opposite Sunny Deol

The film’s songs, performances and storyline touched a chord with audiences.
MUMBAI: Gadar broke the box office records when it was released in 2001. It became a blockbuster and seemed to resurrect the careers of lead actors Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol. The film’s songs, performances and storyline touched a chord with audiences. 

Also Read- Shoot wrapped up, 'Gadar 2' to follow timeline from 1954 to 1971

But did you know that Ameesha was not the first choice to play the role of Sakina in Gadar? As per certain reports Kajol and Neelam were being considered for the role however director Anil later refuted those claims and said that Neelam was never approached. He said that many big Bollywood actresses were approached for the role but they either didn’t like the role or didn’t want to be part of a period film.

Around 400 auditions reportedly happened for Sakina’s role but ultimately the role went to Ameesha Patel after a 12 hour audition. 

Also Read- Wow! Sunny Deol drops an unseen cute picture with his son Rajveer Deol to wish him on his birthday

Gadar collected Rs 132 Crores at the box office.  The film’s sequel will be releasing on August 11th and will retain Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina and Utkarsh Sharma will also be there playing a pivotal role. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

