Really! Not Ranbir Kapoor, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice as the lead in Animal was THIS superstar

MUMBAI: Animal is one of the much awaited movies of the year 2023. The movie, which stars a great cast like Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Fahim Fazli and Rashmika Mandanna is directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans as Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a very unique avatar.

Did you know however that Ranbir Kapoor was not the first choice of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to play the lead role? Well, as per reports, Sandeep first offered the role to South Superstar Mahesh Babu, however he turned down the offer. In fact, Sandeep wanted to first make the film in Telugu but after Mahesh rejected his offer, he decided to make it in Hindi and cast Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

The reason for Mahesh Babu to turn down Sandeep’s offer is said to be his hesitancy to do a dark subject. He felt that the intense and gore subject would not resonate with his core audience thus he let this one go. Sandeep has previously spoken of his admiration for Mahesh Babu during a media interaction saying, “I worked on an ad film with Mahesh. It was a one-day schedule. He was extremely focused. I like the way he spoke to us when he was saying something. And I also met him four to five times at several events. He is good-looking, and he carries himself with ease. He is beyond what he seems to be, and I told Mahesh sir this. His mannerisms are unique, and we don’t see them in his films; he is something else. That factor fascinates me more than what he has done in films to date. We will work together for sure very soon.”

Interestingly Animal was originally meant to be titled Devil but after Mahesh Babu rejected it, he made several changes to it.

Recently makers of Animal have now unveiled the first look of actor Bobby Deol as the antagonist in the film. He is seen in a menacing look with a blood soaked face.

Speaking about his character in Animal, Ranbir had earlier said in an interview, “It's a new territory for me. It's a crime drama and a father-son story. It's something audiences don't expect me to do. It has got shades of grey. He is very alpha, again something I'm not. So, I'm looking forward to it. It is completely out of my comfort zone. As an actor, such challenges are important as it really shook me up. It made me work hard, and realise how inadequate I'm and how much I needed to work to reach a certain level.”

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. It is slated to release on 11th August 2023.

