Really! Prachi Desai opens up on losing roles due to THIS reason; Says ‘They probably thought I am too pretty…’

MUMBAI : Prachi Desai's skill allowed her to make a seamless transition from television to the big screen. However, Prachi revealed in an interview that she used to be thought of as "too pretty" for leading roles in films. The actor recently starred in "Dootha," where critics praised both her acting and character. In a candid conversation, Prachi discussed her professional background and decisions.

Prachi said that she was frequently deemed "too pretty" for certain roles, "That happens more often than not. Yes, there have been times when I have given a shot for something interesting, but they probably thought I am too pretty to pull it off.”

Prachi elaborated on how producers are now considering her for roles that require meatier parts, "I think the fact that an actor can want to and wish to do a lot of things but at the end of the day, it is the director and writer's imagination that pulls you out of the boxes that have been created. I think it is just them who can really imagine and take that bet to create something new with a person. I finally now feel that at least most of them can see that they can do a lot more with me as an actor.”

Prachi explained why she believed she was never given intriguing roles. “Having a certain screen presence, having that innocence to you, sweetness to you, that probably stops people from making casting choices that can be considered unconventional. But now, I don’t think that’s the case. I think they are very open to you to doing something unconventional, so even if you don’t look anything like the character in the box looks like, they know that you can pull it off with your individuality. However, the good news is things are changing for the better,” Prachi added. "Dootha," which also stars Naga Chaitanya, can be watched on Prime Video.

Credits- India Today