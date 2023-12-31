Really! Prachi Desai opens up on losing roles due to THIS reason; Says ‘They probably thought I am too pretty…’

Prachi said that she was frequently deemed "too pretty" for certain roles, "That happens more often than not. Yes, there have been times when I have given a shot for something interesting, but they probably thought I am too pretty to pull it off.”
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/31/2023 - 07:30
movie_image: 
Prachi Desai

MUMBAI : Prachi Desai's skill allowed her to make a seamless transition from television to the big screen. However, Prachi revealed in an interview that she used to be thought of as "too pretty" for leading roles in films. The actor recently starred in "Dootha," where critics praised both her acting and character. In a candid conversation, Prachi discussed her professional background and decisions.

(Also read: OMG! When Prachi Desai refused to come out of her vanity van during the shooting of Ek Villain

Prachi said that she was frequently deemed "too pretty" for certain roles, "That happens more often than not. Yes, there have been times when I have given a shot for something interesting, but they probably thought I am too pretty to pull it off.”

Prachi elaborated on how producers are now considering her for roles that require meatier parts, "I think the fact that an actor can want to and wish to do a lot of things but at the end of the day, it is the director and writer's imagination that pulls you out of the boxes that have been created. I think it is just them who can really imagine and take that bet to create something new with a person. I finally now feel that at least most of them can see that they can do a lot more with me as an actor.”

Prachi explained why she believed she was never given intriguing roles. “Having a certain screen presence, having that innocence to you, sweetness to you, that probably stops people from making casting choices that can be considered unconventional. But now, I don’t think that’s the case. I think they are very open to you to doing something unconventional, so even if you don’t look anything like the character in the box looks like, they know that you can pull it off with your individuality. However, the good news is things are changing for the better,” Prachi added. "Dootha," which also stars Naga Chaitanya, can be watched on Prime Video.

(Also read: OMG! When Prachi Desai refused to come out of her vanity van during the shooting of Ek Villain

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits- India Today

Prachi Desai Kasam Se Ek Villain Shraddha Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra Riteish Deshmukh awari Momina Mustehsan Bollywood actress Dootha Naga Chaitanya Rock On!! Life Partner Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Bol Bachchan I Me aur Main Kasamh Se TV actor Ram Kapoor Indian Telly Award TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/31/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Inspector Surya Unleashes Past Grudges, Sparks New Twists in Karan and Preeta's Love Story!
MUMBAI : In the latest track of ZEE TV's Kundali Bhagya, the narrative takes an electrifying turn as Inspector Surya,...
Year Ender! Check out the list of top 5 directors that won our hearts with their movies this year
MUMBAI: This year has been an amazing one for all the Hindi movie buffs as we got to see some amazing characters,...
Shocking! Govinda made revelations about borrowing ration from grocery stores during his struggling days
MUMBAI : One of Bollywood's biggest stars is thought to be Govinda. In the film industry, his name was previously...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Suhani's Entry Unleashes a Mysterious Threat to Dhaval's Life!
MUMBAI : In the latest twist of the Star Plus serial Pandya Store, the introduction of Suhani shakes up the dynamics,...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaan: Garry's Dramatic Shift - Supports Family Against Yash
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episode of Star Plus's popular serial Teri Meri Doriyaan, viewers can expect a riveting...
Spoiler Alert! Heartbreak Alert! Kavya's Sacrifice Shatters Adi's Trust in Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon!
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon takes an unexpected turn, plunging its lead characters, Adi (Mishkat Verma...
Recent Stories
Siddharth
Year Ender! Check out the list of top 5 directors that won our hearts with their movies this year
Latest Video
Related Stories
Siddharth
Year Ender! Check out the list of top 5 directors that won our hearts with their movies this year
Govinda
Shocking! Govinda made revelations about borrowing ration from grocery stores during his struggling days
Bobby
Shocking! Bobby Deol revealed turning REBELLIOUS after Dharmendra's second marriage with Hema Malini; Says 'I was determined not to listen'
Komal
Exclusive! Komal Sachdeva on working with SRK in Dunki, “I did not know that he has such strong work ethics”
Shah
OMG! Did Shah Rukh Khan purposely let Dunki be his final release of the year? Let's take a look at his supposed plan to conquer the box office
Malaika
OMG! Malaika Arora's solo appearances adds fuel to the rumours of her break-up with Arjun Kapoor, take a look