Really! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner were each other’s ‘confidants’ before unfollowing on IG

Priyanka has proved to be a great family oriented woman as she also shares great bonds with her brother in laws and their wives. However Nick’s brother Joe and his wife Sophie have been separated and that created a tension in the family.
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular actresses of Indian Cinema. She gained global recognition with her international projects like Baywatch, Quantico, Citadel, etc. While her professional life is going great, so is her personal life as she is married to AMerican pop star Nick Jonas and together they have a daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka has proved to be a great family oriented woman as she also shares great bonds with her brother in laws and their wives. However Nick’s brother Joe and his wife Sophie have been separated and that created a tension in the family. Nevertheless Priyanka gave her all the support. Priyanka and Sophie however have unfollowed each other on Instagram. 

As per a source, Sophie confided in Priyanka and called each other sissy lovingly before unfollowing one and another on Instagram. The source said, “They used to be so close. They confided in each other, called each other sissy, and now Priyanka’s allegiance lies with Joe and husband Nick.”

The source further added, “Divorcing Joe has forced Sophie to cut people out of her life.”


Speaking fondly of her sister in laws, Priyanka once told a news portal, “I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy. Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together. She’s incredible. By the time this comes out, she’ll be the new Mrs. Jonas. I can’t wait for her to join the family.”

Credit-BollywoodShaadis

