Really! Ranbir Kapoor reacts to Deepika Padukone’s condom statement in Koffee With Karan, check it out

On the popular talk show Koffee With Karan, Ranbir’s ex Deepika Padukone once made a statement about him. When she made an appearance with Sonam Kapoor, she had said that Ranbir should promote a condom brand.
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. While he had ups and downs in his career, he is the only actor to get two back-to-back hits after the pandemic. There are very few celebs who are friendly with fans and one of them is Ranbir Kapoor. The handsome actor is one of those actors who likes to completely get into the skin of his character and likes to follow in all the processes to transform into the persona.

Now, Ranbir has reacted to her statement on a chat show with Simi Grewal. He told Simi, “You know, I was there on the day that they were shooting the episode. I was in my trailer. After they finished the episode, both of them came to my trailer and were very sweet to me and talked to me. I wasn’t aware of what was happening back there.” HE further added, “I think after the episode was aired, there was a lot of hoopla around me about that episode. I didn’t take it that negatively. I wasn’t that hurt. I still respect Deepika a lot. I had a beautiful relationship with her. She has some angst against me, I think it would be more graceful of her if she would pick up the phone and speak to me rather than speak on a public platform.”

Ranbir concluded, “She didn’t do that, but I still respect her. I still wish her all the best in life. Sonam, I had no idea why she said the things that she did. It’s fine, if people want to make fun of me, if people want to ridicule me in some way or the other, it’s their life.”

Koffee With Karan 8 recently began streaming and the first guests were Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The episode became popular as the unseen footage of the couple was shown on the show.

