Throwback! Ranbir Kapoor recalled the time his late father Rishi Kapoor fought with him during the making of Brahmastra

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra has been in the news since the time the film was announced, and it’s no secret that the Ayan Mukerji directorial took a really long time to hit the theatres, i.e. last year. But not everyone knows RK’s father and the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who left us in 2020 did not have much faith in the film and reportedly fought with Ranbir during its shoot.

Also read : Ranbir Kapoor: 'I have never felt that I'm better or worse than anybody'

The film, for the first time, paired Alia Bhatt opposite Ranbir, and this movie holds great importance in their love life as well. But, it was also very VFX heavy, which was one of the major reasons behind its delay. Rishi, unfortunately, succumbed to his illness and passed away on April 30th, leaving a void in the Hindi film industry.

Back in 2021, Ranbir Kapoor, during the motion poster launch of Brahmastra in New Delhi, recalled the time when his father, Rishi Kapoor fought with him while shooting for it. He was unveiling the first look of his character, Shiva. Recalling the late actor and his father, RK said, “I miss my father terribly today. I remember during the making of this film, during these last how many ever years, he kept fighting with Ayan and me and kept questioning us, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘Who takes so long to make a film?’ ‘Who spends so much money?'”

Ranbir Kapoor added that Rishi Kapoor said to him that Brahmastra won’t make money at the box office. He said, “‘Ranbir you’re not making one penny on this film. VFX film kaun dekhega, India mein koi VFX film nahi dekhta.'”

Ranbir concluded saying that he hopes his father is happy and proud, wherever he is. He also paid a small tribute to him by singing his famous song from' Karz'.

Brahmastra Part One – Shiva was released last year in September; the Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt starrer received a fairly good response at the box office and turned out to be an average affair with earnings of 244 crores in its lifetime.

Also read : Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna in his pipeline, which is expected to release in the theatres in December this year.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi