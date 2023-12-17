Really! Ronit Roy reveals Anurag Kashyap came to his house in the wee hours of morning to announce Udaan’s casting, “my wife woke me up and…”

MUMBAI: Ronit Roy is one of the most popular actors in showbiz. He is known for his work in TV shows, films as well as digital platforms. With his hard work and dedication, he has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world. He has been part of many popular TV shows, however, it’s been long since he picked up a regular role on the small screen. The actor is known as Amitabh Bachchan on the small screen. His career was resurrected with the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay where he played the role of Rishabh Bajaj.

Rohit has been part of many shows and films and has carved a niche for himself. The actor in a recent interview revealed that he was not the first choice to play the role of cruel father Bhairav Singh. He was initially cast to play the role played by Ram Kapoor.

Recalling the incident, Ronit said, “I don’t think Vikramaditya Motwane saw anything in me. I wasn’t cast for the role of Bhairav Singh. I was cast in Ram Kapoor’s role of Jimmy. The actor who was initially playing Jimmy backed out, so I was called to play that role. Then the actor who was playing Bhairav Singh’s role also backed out. Then Anurag asked me to play the role of Bhairav Singh. Him and Vikram would have had a conversation. I just came home from a shoot at 4am and at around 7:30 am, my wife woke me up and told me that Anurag was waiting outside. He told me, ‘You are doing Bhairav Singh.’ I never asked what transpired. They moved me to play Bhairav Singh and brought in Ram to play Jimmy.”

Ronit was last seen in the recently released Farrey, which marked the acting debut of Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri.

