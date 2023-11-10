Happy Birthday Ronit Roy! Before playing Rishabh Bajaj, the actor mesmerized fans with these roles

The actor is known as Amitabh Bachchan on the small screen. His career was resurrected with the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay where he played the role of Rishabh Bajaj.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 17:19
Ronit Roy

MUMBAI : Ronit Roy is one of the most popular actors in showbiz. He is known for his work in TV shows, films as well as digital platforms. With his hard work and dedication, he has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world. He has been part of many popular TV shows, however, it’s been long since he picked up a regular role on the small screen. The actor is known as Amitabh Bachchan on the small screen. His career was resurrected with the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay where he played the role of Rishabh Bajaj. 

Also Read-#AudienceVerdict: Ronit Roy will remind us of Mr. Bajaj if he plays Rupali Ganguly’s love interest in Anupamaa

As Ronit celebrates his 58th birthday, let us take a look at the roles of Ronit Roy that defined his career. 

Nagin

Ronit played his namesake in the show Nagin where a snake takes revenge on people who take his gem and hurt her lover.

Suraag - The Clue 

The investigative series had Ronit in just one episode.

Star Bestsellers

Ronit uses his real name in this series to encourage a young AD to get into direction.

Kammal

Ronit plays the role of Swayam Jajoo where he marries a girl he does not love but is not able to forget the one he loves.

Baat Ban Jaye

Ronit made a brief appearance in his brother’s show. 

Also Read-MUST READ! TV has its own set of limitations, says Ronit Roy

Ronit has also been part of many films and also is being offered Hollywood films.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Latestly


 

Adaalat Ronit Roy Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Swarna Ghar Kasautii Zindagi Kay Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 17:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Though a class topper, Aamir Khan reveals how oldest son, Junaid Khan’s introvert behaviour as a child, worried him!
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan has been a name synonymous to Indian cinema for a long time, but with his most recent interview, he...
Exclusive: Satyajeet Dubey talks about his experience shooting for Mumbai Diaries season 2; says “Shooting underwater was challenging…”
MUMBAI: Satyajeet Dubey made his debut at age 20. In 2009, he was selected for the role of Tariq Naqvi in Roshan Abbas...
Happy Birthday Ronit Roy! Before playing Rishabh Bajaj, the actor mesmerized fans with these roles
MUMBAI : Ronit Roy is one of the most popular actors in showbiz. He is known for his work in TV shows, films as well as...
Whao! Akshay Kumar opens up about his film Mission Raniganj, says, "It was a great honor to play Gill Sahab"
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar who is also synonymous with the name Khiladi has never failed to entertain his fans. He is one...
Finally! The Mega Star has come out to celebrate his birthday with his fans, check out the videos
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Manveer plans to announce Seerat and Angad’s marriage on Simran’s birthday
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Recent Stories
Junaid
Though a class topper, Aamir Khan reveals how oldest son, Junaid Khan’s introvert behaviour as a child, worried him!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gauri Tonk
Exclusive! My character is extremely well-written with a strong back story: Gauri Tonk on experience shooting for Teri Meri Doriyaann
Ankita Bhargava
Fans question why Ankita Bhargava and Anita Hassanandani ignore Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Ruhaanika Dhawan at the screening of ‘Darran Chhoo’?
Jigyasa Singh
Sad! Thapki Pyaar Ki Actress Jigyasa Singh loses her grandparent; shares the heartbreaking news! Read the full news here!
Uorfi Javed
MUST READ! Uorfi Javed admits she is capitalizing her sexuality, reveals the moment she decided to monetise herself, says, ''I saw paparazzi culture after Bigg Boss and knew that this is my only chance to get fame or maybe to earn a decent amount of money
1
OMG! From Karan Kundra to Shehnaaz Gill, These stars have trended globally for THIS reason! Find out more!
Adhik Mehta
Anupamaa actors Muskan Bamne and Adhik Mehta aka Pakhi and Adhik are the Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan of television – Here’s why!