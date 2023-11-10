Happy Birthday Ronit Roy! Before playing Rishabh Bajaj, the actor mesmerized fans with these roles

MUMBAI : Ronit Roy is one of the most popular actors in showbiz. He is known for his work in TV shows, films as well as digital platforms. With his hard work and dedication, he has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world. He has been part of many popular TV shows, however, it’s been long since he picked up a regular role on the small screen. The actor is known as Amitabh Bachchan on the small screen. His career was resurrected with the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay where he played the role of Rishabh Bajaj.

As Ronit celebrates his 58th birthday, let us take a look at the roles of Ronit Roy that defined his career.

Nagin

Ronit played his namesake in the show Nagin where a snake takes revenge on people who take his gem and hurt her lover.

Suraag - The Clue

The investigative series had Ronit in just one episode.

Star Bestsellers

Ronit uses his real name in this series to encourage a young AD to get into direction.

Kammal

Ronit plays the role of Swayam Jajoo where he marries a girl he does not love but is not able to forget the one he loves.

Baat Ban Jaye

Ronit made a brief appearance in his brother’s show.

Ronit has also been part of many films and also is being offered Hollywood films.

