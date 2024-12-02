Really! Saif Ali Khan reveals his Aarakshan co-star Manoj Bajpayee wasn’t convinced with his underprivileged portrayal

MUMBAI : Saif Ali Khan has made a name for himself not only in the world of Bollywood with films like Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, etc but also in web series like Sacred Games. The actor has earned himself a massive fan following with his versatile body of work. The actor who was last seen in the mythological film Adipurush is known to be a doting dad to his children Sara, Ibrahim, Jey and Taimur. 

Among many interesting projects, Saif was also a part of the film Aarakshan. Speaking about his role and co-actor Manoj Bajpayee, Saif said, “I did Aarakshan. I did a scene with him where I was telling him how much I have suffered, I have been so underprivileged in my life, and he was… after cut, he said, ‘I don’t buy it for a second.’. He’s like, ‘Nawab saab, nahi’ (laughs)’. He didn’t buy it for a second.”

Saif also revealed he worked with Manoj in JP Dutta’s LoC Kargil and the two drank so much that they could barely see. He said, “We were holed up in some mountainside with JP, and I was in his room. I said, ‘Have you got anything to drink?’ He said, ‘I have this rum’ and it said Hercules XXX rum which we drank and nearly went blind.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 

