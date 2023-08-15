What! When Saif Ali Khan opened up about his ex wife Amrita Singh not letting him meet his children Sara and Ibrahim; “Each time I look at their pictures, I feel like crying”

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan has made a name for himself not only in the world of Bollywood with films like Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, etc but also in web series like Sacred Games. The actor has earned himself a massive fan following with his versatile body of work. The actor who will soon be seen in the mythological film Adipurush is known to be a doting dad to his children Sara, Ibrahim, Jey and Taimur.

However before he married Kareena Kapoor Khan, his much publicized marriage and divorce to actress Amrita Singh made headlines. The couple divorced in 2014, where he had to pay a huge alimony amount of Rs 5 crores and pay for the kids’ expenses till they turned 18 years. The court granted custody of the kids Sara and Ibrahim to Amrita with only visitation rights to Saif.

However, the Omkara actor opened up about Amrita not allowing him to see the kids and meeting them. In an interview with a news portal, Saif said, “I’m not allowed to meet my children. They aren’t allowed to come to visit me, let alone stay with me. Why? Because there’s a new woman in my life who’d influence my children against their mother? That’s so much hogwash and Amrita knows it. Right now, my kids are growing up with Amrita’s relatives and maidservants while she’s out working in a TV serial. Why does she need to do that, when I’m more than willing to support my family?”

Amrita reportedly bad mouthed Saif as being an irresponsible father and didn’t allow him to see the kids. He said, “My wife and I have gone our separate ways. I respect my wife’s space. But why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am? I’ve my son Ibrahim’s photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sara all the time.”

