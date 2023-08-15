What! When Saif Ali Khan opened up about his ex wife Amrita Singh not letting him meet his children Sara and Ibrahim; “Each time I look at their pictures, I feel like crying”

However, before he married Kareena Kapoor Khan, his much publicized marriage and divorce to actress Amrita Singh made headlines.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 22:15
movie_image: 
Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan has made a name for himself not only in the world of Bollywood with films like Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, etc but also in web series like Sacred Games. The actor has earned himself a massive fan following with his versatile body of work. The actor who will soon be seen in the mythological film Adipurush is known to be a doting dad to his children Sara, Ibrahim, Jey and Taimur. 

Also Read-MUST READ: Here’s how Amrita Singh had REACTED on the news of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s MARRIAGE!

However before he married Kareena Kapoor Khan, his much publicized marriage and divorce to actress Amrita Singh made headlines. The couple divorced in 2014, where he had to pay a huge alimony amount of Rs 5 crores and pay for the kids’ expenses till they turned 18 years.  The court granted custody of the kids Sara and Ibrahim to Amrita with only visitation rights to Saif. 

However, the Omkara actor opened up about Amrita not allowing him to see the kids and meeting them. In an interview with a news portal, Saif said, “I’m not allowed to meet my children. They aren’t allowed to come to visit me, let alone stay with me. Why? Because there’s a new woman in my life who’d influence my children against their mother? That’s so much hogwash and Amrita knows it. Right now, my kids are growing up with Amrita’s relatives and maidservants while she’s out working in a TV serial. Why does she need to do that, when I’m more than willing to support my family?”

Also Read-What! When Saif Ali Khan revealed he was asked to breakup with Amrita Singh for his debut film, “It was a moral choice”

Amrita reportedly bad mouthed Saif as being an irresponsible father and didn’t allow him to see the kids. He said, “My wife and I have gone our separate ways. I respect my wife’s space. But why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am? I’ve my son Ibrahim’s photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sara all the time.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-spotboye 
 

Saif Ali Khan Amrita Singh Dil Chahta Hai Agent Vinod Omkara Adipurush Tanhaji Movie News Sara Ali Khan Ibrahim Ali Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 22:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Actress Rinku Ghosh shares her comeback experience with Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Junooniyatt!
MUMBAI: One of the popular names in Bhojpuri cinema Rinku Ghosh is currently being seen in Ravie Dubey & Sargun...
Really! When Hema Malini revealed about her relationship with Dharmendra, “We are fighting all the time”
MUMBAI: Hema Malini, the original Dream Girl of the Hindi film industry has given us some of the highest grossing films...
What! When Saif Ali Khan opened up about his ex wife Amrita Singh not letting him meet his children Sara and Ibrahim; “Each time I look at their pictures, I feel like crying”
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan has made a name for himself not only in the world of Bollywood with films like Omkara, Dil Chahta...
What! Akshay Kumar once worked as a light man in films, Read on to know more
MUMBAI:  Akshay Kumar who is also synonymous with the name Khiladi has never failed to entertain his fans. He is one...
Must Read! Shoaib Ibrahim opens up about his prematurely born son Ruhaan and says “I've realised no matter what you do for them in life, you will never...”
MUMBAI: Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on...
What! When Aamir Khan revealed that he didn’t think Rani Mukerji’s voice would suit her role in Ghulam, Read on to know more
MUMBAI:  Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. She started her career with the...
Recent Stories
Dharmendra
Really! When Hema Malini revealed about her relationship with Dharmendra, “We are fighting all the time”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dharmendra
Really! When Hema Malini revealed about her relationship with Dharmendra, “We are fighting all the time”
Akshay Kumar
What! Akshay Kumar once worked as a light man in films, Read on to know more
Ghulam
What! When Aamir Khan revealed that he didn’t think Rani Mukerji’s voice would suit her role in Ghulam, Read on to know more
Rohit Roy
Must read! Rohit Roy talks about compromising a 7 star hotel to live in a 5 star one in Paris during tough times, read more
Kajol
Wow! Kajol talks about her character Noyonika in web series The Trail, considers it a 'milestone', read more
Shah Rukh Khan
Aww! Writer Jaideep Sahni reveals how Shah Rukh Khan made his female co-stars comfortable to act with him in the film Chak De! India