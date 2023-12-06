What! When Saif Ali Khan revealed he was asked to breakup with Amrita Singh for his debut film, “It was a moral choice”

The actor who will soon be seen in the mythological film Adipurush has spoken about his days of struggle.
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan has made a name for himself not only in the world of Bollywood with films like Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, etc but also in web series like Sacred Games. The actor has earned himself a massive fan following with his versatile body of work. The actor who will soon be seen in the mythological film Adipurush has spoken about his days of struggle.

The actor reveals how he was asked to leave his then-girlfriend (Amrita Singh) or leave his debut film. He told a news portal, “Many people talk about the struggle. What does struggle even mean? Struggle ka matlab kya hota hai? Auto rickshaw mein baitho aur 10 chakkar kaato. Kisi ke office mein 3 ghante ke liye baitho. Ise struggle kehte hain. Meri struggle bhi thi lekin alag thi. Mujhe apni pehle film se nikaal diya gaya kyuki mere director saab ne bola ki ‘you leave your girlfriend or you do the film’. It was a moral choice.”

For the unversed, Saif was supposed to make his Bollywood debut opposite Kajol in Bekhudi but got replaced despite shooting for a song sequence. He then went on to make his debut in the 1993 Yash Raj film Parampara starring Ashwini Bhave and Neelam.

Saif will next be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush co-starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Sunny Singh. The film will hit the big screens on 16th June 2023.

