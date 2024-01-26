Really! Salman Khan's Heartfelt Take on Aishwarya Rai's Marriage to Abhishek Bachchan Revealed

MUMBAI: In 2007, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan exchanged vows, marking the beginning of their enduring marital journey. Reflecting on this union, Salman Khan, Aishwarya's ex-boyfriend, shared heartfelt sentiments in a 2010 interview that rarely surfaced in the public domain.

During an appearance on India TV’s Aapki Adalat, Salman Khan addressed the rumours linking him to Aishwarya Rai, showcasing maturity and positivity. He expressed joy that Aishwarya had married Abhishek, emphasizing Abhishek's greatness and the happiness derived from being a part of the illustrious Bachchan family. Salman Khan's candid remark exemplified a magnanimous approach towards his ex-girlfriend's life choices, stating, "This is the best thing that any ex-boyfriend would want."

Despite the passage of nearly 17 years since Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding, Salman Khan's amicable relationship with Abhishek is evident in their cordial interactions at various events.

As Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan approach their 17th wedding anniversary, the couple continues to share their joy with the world, blessed with a daughter named Aaradhya.

On a personal note, Salman Khan, who has chosen to remain unmarried, disclosed his desire to become a parent. However, he faced challenges due to changes in surrogacy rules, making it difficult for him to fulfil this wish. Meanwhile, Salman Khan remains active in the entertainment industry, recently seen in "Tiger 3" and set to host the finale of Bigg Boss 17. His upcoming projects include "The Bull" in collaboration with Karan Johar.

Credit: News 18