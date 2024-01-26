Really! Salman Khan's Heartfelt Take on Aishwarya Rai's Marriage to Abhishek Bachchan Revealed

Discover Salman Khan's rare and candid perspective on Aishwarya Rai's wedding to Abhishek Bachchan, expressing happiness for the couple's blissful union.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/26/2024 - 13:45
movie_image: 
Salman

MUMBAI: In 2007, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan exchanged vows, marking the beginning of their enduring marital journey. Reflecting on this union, Salman Khan, Aishwarya's ex-boyfriend, shared heartfelt sentiments in a 2010 interview that rarely surfaced in the public domain.

During an appearance on India TV’s Aapki Adalat, Salman Khan addressed the rumours linking him to Aishwarya Rai, showcasing maturity and positivity. He expressed joy that Aishwarya had married Abhishek, emphasizing Abhishek's greatness and the happiness derived from being a part of the illustrious Bachchan family. Salman Khan's candid remark exemplified a magnanimous approach towards his ex-girlfriend's life choices, stating, "This is the best thing that any ex-boyfriend would want."

Also Read:Unexpected! Did you know? Once Aishwarya Rai surprisingly supported her ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan amid the Rio Olympics controversy

Despite the passage of nearly 17 years since Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding, Salman Khan's amicable relationship with Abhishek is evident in their cordial interactions at various events.

As Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan approach their 17th wedding anniversary, the couple continues to share their joy with the world, blessed with a daughter named Aaradhya.

On a personal note, Salman Khan, who has chosen to remain unmarried, disclosed his desire to become a parent. However, he faced challenges due to changes in surrogacy rules, making it difficult for him to fulfil this wish. Meanwhile, Salman Khan remains active in the entertainment industry, recently seen in "Tiger 3" and set to host the finale of Bigg Boss 17. His upcoming projects include "The Bull" in collaboration with Karan Johar.

Also Read: What! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan date Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi at the same time? Sohail Khan reveals shocking details

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: News 18 

Salman Khan Aishwarya Rai Abhishek Bachchan Marriage relationship Bollywood Bigg Boss 17 Tiger 3 Aapki Adalat Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/26/2024 - 13:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Malaika
Nostalgia! Malaika Arora Takes Fans on a Nostalgic Ride with '90s MTV VJs Reunion
Rajamouli
Fascinating! SSMB29: Can SS Rajamouli’s Action-Adventure Reset Mahesh Babu’s Career?
subhash
Woah! Here's the director whose majority films were blockbusters, initially wanted to become an actor, read more
Kiran
Finally! Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Trailer, Produced by Aamir Khan, Set for Exclusive Release on January 24"
Hrithik
What! This actor was the first choice for Akbar in Hrithik Roshan starrer Jodhaa Akbar, read to find out
Rohit
What! Rohit Shetty Unveils Surprising Motive Behind Creating 'Cirkus' Amid Pandemic Challenges