Really! Sanjay Gupta on the success of Gadar 2 and Jawan, “yeh chaar din ki chandni hai”, Read on to know why he said that

MUMBAI: During and after the pandemic in 2020, cinema halls have been practically empty and people seem to have lost interest in going back to cinema halls to watch movies. But 2023 changed all that when Pathaan, Gadar2 and recently Jawan released. These films have pulled people back into theaters and filmmakers as well as cinema owners are hopeful.

Also Read-Shocking! Moviegoers demand a refund after watching Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, see viral video to know why

Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta however has said that he does not agree that this will last. He said that when the euphoria of Gadar 2 and Jawan dies down, cinema halls will get empty again. He said, “people will wait for the next big film to arrive.” He further said that only when people start going for multiple films is when we can say that people have truly arrived in cinema halls.

He also mentioned that the audience have different perceptions of what a hit is now. A film that earns Rs 77 crores is also a hit these days whereas earlier a film that crossed Rs 90 crores was considered successful. Sanjay said that exhibitors are relieved due to the recent box office collections. He said, “They know yeh chaar din ki chandni hai.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Also Read-Amazing! Sanjay Dutt collaborates with filmmaker Sanjay Gupta for an upcoming project

Credit-IndianExpress





