Really! Sanjay Gupta on the success of Gadar 2 and Jawan, “yeh chaar din ki chandni hai”, Read on to know why he said that

Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta however has said that he does not agree that this will last. He said that when the euphoria of Gadar 2 and Jawan dies down, cinema halls will get empty again.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 22:30
movie_image: 
Sanjay

MUMBAI: During and after the pandemic in 2020, cinema halls have been practically empty and people seem to have lost interest in going back to cinema halls to watch movies. But 2023 changed all that when Pathaan, Gadar2 and recently Jawan released. These films have pulled people back into theaters and filmmakers as well as cinema owners are hopeful.

Also Read-Shocking! Moviegoers demand a refund after watching Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, see viral video to know why

Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta however has said that he does not agree that this will last. He said that when the euphoria of Gadar 2 and Jawan dies down, cinema halls will get empty again. He said, “people will wait for the next big film to arrive.” He further said that only when people start going for multiple films is when we can say that people have truly arrived in cinema halls. 

He also mentioned that the audience have different perceptions of what a hit is now. A film that earns Rs 77 crores is also a hit these days whereas earlier a film that crossed Rs 90 crores was considered successful. Sanjay said that exhibitors are relieved due to the recent box office collections. He said, “They know yeh chaar din ki chandni hai.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Also Read-Amazing! Sanjay Dutt collaborates with filmmaker Sanjay Gupta for an upcoming project

Credit-IndianExpress


    
 

Gadar 2 JAWAN Pathaan Visfot Sanjay Gupta Sunny Deol SRK Nayanthara Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 22:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has turned out to be one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of this year. It...
Wow! Ananya Panday talks about her beautiful bond with Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, check it out
MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her latest release Dream Girl 2, wherein she...
Looking elegant and classy is a real labour of love. Do you know how much the attire of the leading ladies of Star Plus weighs?
MUMBAI: The red carpet of the Star Parivaar Awards was an extravagant and glittery event. From Rupali Ganguly, Pranali...
What! Jawan crosses 400 Crores, on its way to beat Gadar 2's record?
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan released on September 7, 2023 and in no time, it became one of the highest...
Aww! Ridhi Dogra calls Jawan’s director Atee an “Absolute Gift!”, Read on to know why
MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and...
What! Anurag Kashyap says he was ghosted from ‘Tere Naam’ after he made this request to Salman Khan
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the country, and he has a huge fan following. The actor started...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
Ananya
Wow! Ananya Panday talks about her beautiful bond with Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, check it out
Jawan
What! Jawan crosses 400 Crores, on its way to beat Gadar 2's record?
Ridhi Dogra
Aww! Ridhi Dogra calls Jawan’s director Atee an “Absolute Gift!”, Read on to know why
Anurag
What! Anurag Kashyap says he was ghosted from ‘Tere Naam’ after he made this request to Salman Khan
Nayanthara
What! Nayanthara Earlier Rejected Movie with Shah Rukh Khan before JAWAN due to THESE Reasons; Here’s Why!