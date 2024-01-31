Really! Shahrukh Khan to team up with Raj and DK for an upcoming movie? Deets inside

MUMBAI: The King Khan of the Hindi film industry, Shahrukh Khan has made such a place in people’s hearts and minds that he is no more just a regular person but also an emotion.

Shahrukh Khan aka SRK, is not just famous on national level but is also known and loved internationally. The actor is the brand ambassador of tourism for Dubai and is one of the most educated actors in the industry.

Shahrukh has the most loyal and dedicated fan base that keeps expanding and the actor enjoys a massive following of 46 million on his Instagram profile.

The actor came with a superb comeback as he gave mind blowing performances in Jawan and Pathaan. Even his performance in Dunki is being liked by his die-hard fans.

However, Shahrukh Khan has created magic on the screens a lot of times and we are here with another latest update about the superstar. The actor gave back-to-back hits last year and now it seems that he is not done as he will soon be seen again in another movie.

That’s right! As per sources, Shahrukh Khan is in talks for a Raj and DK movie wherein he might play a grey shade character which will be a type of spy role. Surely this will be something different from the spy role he played in Pathaan. However, the confirmation is yet to come.

